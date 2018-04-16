Casey Anthony Hits up Florida Pub Alone and Laughs It up With Regulars

Casey Anthony was spotted having drinks at a bar in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday, where she got friendly with some of the other patrons.

Anothony, infamous for the 2011 trial where she was acquitted of murdering her own two-year-old daughter, stopped for a beer in O’Shea’s Irish Pub. Video of the acquitted killer was published by TMZ, showing her chatting up several other drinkers during the bar’s happy hour.

The video shows Anthony speaking knowingly about other bars in the area withher newfound friends. She wore a baseball hat low on her forehead, with a long ponytail pulled through the back, though none of the others seemed to have any doubt about who she was.

Casey Anthony’s daughter, Caylee, disappeared in June of 2008 at the age of two. The case drew national attention, as Anthony was charged with murdering her child. She was later acquitted in 2011, but the case was a contentious one every step of the way.

Caylee Anthony’s remains were found in December of 2008, in a wooded area just a few hundred feet from her grandparents’ home. At the time of Caylee’s disappearance, she and her mother lived with Casey’s parents. However, for some time before that, the single mom and her daughter had stayed with two friends, Clint House and Nathan Lezniewicz. They appeared on Dr. Oz to discuss their relationship with Anthony back in February.

“I remember specifically that the police came over and wanted to search our apartment real quick,” Lezniewicz recalls on the show. “We asked them ‘Okay, what is the gravity of the situation right now, like what exactly is going on?’ The officers looked at us and said, ‘We do not know where Caylee is and apparently she’s been missing for 30 days.’”

“My heart sank,” Lezniewicz continued. “I’m thinking, ‘Wait. Thirty days? What do you mean 30 days?’”

Lezniewicz said he had a hard time believing the police because he had seen Casey Anthony during the time that Caylee was missing. “Nothing’s been wrong,” he remembers thinking. “She’s been over here, and nothing’s been wrong. Yes, Caylee hasn’t been here, but we thought she was with the nanny or the grandparents.”

“It was like a punch to the gut,” added House.

Both Lezniewicz and House said the case continues to haunt them to this day, especially because there was never a conclusive end to it.

“I have a year-and-a-half-old son,” said House. “About the same age. And the thing that really haunts me is thinking about that is if I was on trial for the murder of my child and I was acquitted, I wouldn’t sleep another day until I found out who killed my kid.”