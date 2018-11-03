Casey Anthony Dating Man ‘Who Can Overlook Her Past’ 7 Years After Being Acquitted for Murder

Casey Anthony is reportedly dating a man “who can overlook her past,” seven years after being acquitted for murder.

According to PEOPLE, a source close to Anthony has revealed that she had been on “a handful of dates” in the past, but recently began more seriously dating an unnamed man in his 30s.

“She’s had trouble finding guys who are interested in her,” the source stated. “But he’s a really special guy who can overlook her past.”

“He is giving her a clean slate,” the source continued. “She’s now in her 30s. She’s a different person than she was when she was an emotionally-stunted 21-year-old. He sees what she could be.”

Casey Anthony Is Dating a Man 7 Years After Murder Acquittal ‘Who Can Overlook Her Past’: Source //t.co/gITmE2nUt5 — People (@people) October 25, 2018

The “past” that the source is referring to is Anthony’s 2011 murder trial, wherein she was accused and subsequently acquitted of killing her daughter Caylee in 2008.

Interestingly, Anthony has stated in the past that she is not interested in having more children, telling the AP in 2017, “If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I’d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there’d be a potential that some little snot-nosed kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don’t think I could live with that.”

However, the same source close to the Florida woman previously stated that she may have changed her stance. “For a long time she was like ‘no way.’ But time has changed that and she’s now open to it in a way she hasn’t been before,” the source shared.

Anthony’s conversation with the AP was her first ever interview for a news outlet since the trial had taken place. Over the course of the discussion she spoke about many things, but very defiantly asserted her innocence regardless of what the public believes really happened.

“Everyone has their theories,” the 32-year-old stated. “I don’t know. As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me.”

Anthony also stated that she understands “the reasons people feel about” her and “why people have the opinions that they do,” which was “based off what was in the media.”

“I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she later added. “I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”