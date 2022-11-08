Casey Anthony Speaks out in Upcoming Peacock Documentary 'Where The Truth Lies'

Peacock is releasing a new documentary called Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which includes an interview with Anthony herself. Anthony has declined many interviews and avoided the public eye since she was found not guilty of murdering her daughter in 2011. The teaser for the new documentary only builds more tension about what she will say now that she is finally speaking out.

Peacock released a 38-second teaser for Where The Truth Lies on Tuesday, showing Anthony getting settled for an on-camera interview. Most of it is silent, showing Anthony pushing her hair out of her face and stretching her face. After a clapperboard flashes on the screen, the only dialogue comes from the interviewer, who asks: "Why talk to me now if you're not getting creative control." Casey opens her mouth to answer, but apparently, viewers will have to wait for the documentary itself to hear what she has to say.

After 11 years, Casey Anthony breaks her silence for the first time on camera.



Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, a 3-part limited series, premieres November 29 only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/TMHXFQfiNA — Peacock (@peacock) November 8, 2022

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 29 on Peacock. It is a three-part series, and so far other details on the production are scarce. It's not clear if all three episodes will air at once or if it will be released over time.

By now, most Americans are likely familiar with the killing of Caylee Anthony and the trial of her mother Casey. It is one of the most notorious murders in modern media coverage as well as one of the biggest spectacles. Caylee was two years old when she was reported missing in July of 2008, while her mother was 22. One of the leading theories at the time was that Casey had murdered Caylee in order to escape the burdens of parenthood and return to a carefree lifestyle.

This case has already been covered extensively in the media. It was a news sensation from 2008 until the end of the trial in 2011, and since then it has been revisited in documentaries and true-crime series. However, Anthony herself has generally avoided the camera and declined to participate in such productions.

The question posed in Peacock's preview for this series is likely the one on many viewers' minds. It's not clear why Anthony might have agreed to speak after all this time, nor what she might have to say. Many people will likely be watching to find out when Where The Truth Lies premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 29 on Peacock.