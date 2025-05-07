Six Flags Theme Park Closing After More Than 25 Years

A significant change in the amusement park industry has been announced as Six Flags Entertainment Corporation revealed plans to permanently shutter its Maryland location by late 2025. The company disclosed May 1 that Six Flags America and its adjacent water attraction, Hurricane Harbor, will cease operations as part of a strategic portfolio adjustment, according to the New York Post.

The sprawling 500-acre entertainment complex, situated approximately 19 miles from Washington, D.C., will remain functional until its scheduled final day on Nov. 2, 2025, giving visitors over a year to experience its attractions one last time. The corporate decision stems from an assessment that the Maryland venue “is not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” as explained by Six Flags CEO Richard A. Zimmerman in an official statement reported by TheTravel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The closure announcement affects both full-time staff and seasonal employees who have historically depended on the venue for employment opportunities. Six Flags has committed to providing severance packages to approximately 70 full-time team members, though the impact extends to hundreds of additional workers—including local teenagers—who traditionally filled summer positions at the park, the New York Post notes.

Beyond its economic significance, the park holds notable historical value as home to one of America’s most venerable wooden roller coasters. The Wild One, originally constructed in 1916 and opened as the Giant Coaster in Massachusetts’ Paragon Park in 1917, was relocated to Maryland after its original home closed in 1984. This historic attraction ranks as the third-oldest wooden roller coaster globally and the most senior ride across all Six Flags properties.

The ultimate fate of this historic coaster and other park attractions remains undetermined. A company representative told People magazine, “We have not yet determined what will happen to each ride or attraction after the park is closed but relocation to other Six Flags parks or selling to other amusement park operators are options that may be considered.”

The property itself has gone through various incarnations since the 1970s. It initially functioned as a wildlife preserve established by businessman and former presidential candidate Ross Perot before transitioning to amusement park status in 1992. Six Flags acquired the venue in 1997, transforming it into the company’s tenth location.

Looking forward, commercial real estate firm CBRE will market the substantial property as a redevelopment opportunity, though specific plans for its future use remain undefined. Local government officials have expressed mixed feelings about the closure. Prince George’s County Council Chair Edward Burroughs was optimistic, telling NBC Washington, “Initially, I was not happy about it, but the reality is, it’s a real opportunity.”

For loyal patrons, the extended closure timeline provides opportunities to experience signature events, including summer activities, Fourth of July celebrations, and the popular Halloween-themed Frightfest, before the park’s final day. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s announcement reflects their belief that selling the property “will generate the highest value and return on investment,” as stated by CEO Zimmerman, marking the end of a quarter-century era of amusement park history in Maryland.