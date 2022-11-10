Casey Anthony Series Getting Extreme Backlash, Peacock Users Unsubscribing
Over the past several years, true crime has risen in popularity, but fans of the genre aren't here for an upcoming addition to the Peacock true crime library. On Tuesday, the NBCUniversal streamer made the announcement that Casey Anthony, who was found not guilty more than a decade ago in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, will break her silence in a new three-part docuseries titled Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.
The three-part limited series is set to debut on the platform on Nov. 29 and will mark Anthony's first sit-down interview since she was found not guilty. Anthony became an international tabloid sensation in 2008 after the disappearance of her daughter, who was reported missing in July of 2008 and found six months later in December. Anthony was charged with murder, manslaughter and child abuse, and the notorious 2011 Florida v. Casey Anthony trial captured international attention, with Anthony being dubbed "America's most hated mom." Anthony was ultimately acquitted of the charges.
The documentary is set to "feature Casey's personal archives, behind-the-scenes footage and the defense's evidence for a never-before-seen look into both sides of a story that ignited a media firestorm" and address "speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison." However, the documentary currently only seems to be gaining backlash, with many social media users slamming Peacock for giving Anthony a platform to speak and some even threatening to cancel their Peacock subscription.
'Disgusted'
genuinely disgusted with @peacock giving casey anthony a platform and a docuseries. so many important and unsolved cases in the world. and you’re giving a woman who’s at BEST a sociopath and at worst a free child murderer a platform for ratings and because she’s hot. i just-— grace (@gracieturnn) November 8, 2022
"True started off the rails but now has gone so far off it's hard to even stomach. can count on one hand the number of non exploitative, non-shitty and short sighted, actually ethically made Tc docs in the past year," the above Twitter user continued. "Genuinely expected more of [Peacock]."
'Shame on you'
Why
Why
Why
Would you give this thing a platform?
Integrity!— Stronger Together☮️🏳️🌈❤️🌟🇺🇸🌻 (@Thenina77) November 8, 2022
"Shame on you [Peacock] Casey Anthony does NOT deserve to tell 'her side of the story," another person tweeted. "She had an opportunity to to tell the truth in 2011 and she chose not to do that."
Comparisons to Netflix's 'Dahmer'
Peacock saw the lust wave for fake Jeffery Dahmer and decided to one up it with real Casey Anthony https://t.co/XI6IL8B3bA— KENSUKE SWAGSAKI (@Jarrettjawn) November 8, 2022
"Netflix with the gross hours and hours of dahmer miniseries, now peacock pushing casey anthony, so which streamer will reanimate gacy or bundy for their networks?" asked one person. "true crime is interesting, but this is gross."
Many threatening to cancel their subscription
Welp, canceling Peacock.— Jes Decay, Here Is My Checkmark (@JayDeeKay4) November 8, 2022
"If this airs, I will quite literally cancel my Peacock subscription and NEVER renew it for as long as I live," tweeted one person. "I know I'm one single person, but this is gross and I won't support it."
'So disappointed'
My peacock subscription has been canceled— baiier🇸🇴 (@RJ40Percent) November 8, 2022
"I'm so disappointed in peacock for giving casey anthony a f-ing platform I'm about to cancel my membership," wrote another subscriber. "What the f- [Peacock]????"
Some calling for a boycott
I want to take the time to say everyone and I mean everyone should boycott Peacock. We cannot support this Streaming Service! Casey Anthony, the woman who got away with killing her baby is now “telling her side” through a new Doc. WE DON’T CARE AND I DO NOT SUPPORT MURDERERS!— Chris Todisco (@ChrisTodisco) November 8, 2022
"I want to take the time to say everyone and I mean everyone should boycott Peacock," somebody else tweeted. "We cannot support this Streaming Service!"