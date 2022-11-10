Casey Anthony Series Getting Extreme Backlash, Peacock Users Unsubscribing

Over the past several years, true crime has risen in popularity, but fans of the genre aren't here for an upcoming addition to the Peacock true crime library. On Tuesday, the NBCUniversal streamer made the announcement that Casey Anthony, who was found not guilty more than a decade ago in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, will break her silence in a new three-part docuseries titled Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.

The three-part limited series is set to debut on the platform on Nov. 29 and will mark Anthony's first sit-down interview since she was found not guilty. Anthony became an international tabloid sensation in 2008 after the disappearance of her daughter, who was reported missing in July of 2008 and found six months later in December. Anthony was charged with murder, manslaughter and child abuse, and the notorious 2011 Florida v. Casey Anthony trial captured international attention, with Anthony being dubbed "America's most hated mom." Anthony was ultimately acquitted of the charges.

The documentary is set to "feature Casey's personal archives, behind-the-scenes footage and the defense's evidence for a never-before-seen look into both sides of a story that ignited a media firestorm" and address "speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison." However, the documentary currently only seems to be gaining backlash, with many social media users slamming Peacock for giving Anthony a platform to speak and some even threatening to cancel their Peacock subscription.