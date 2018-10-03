Casey Anthony Reportedly ‘Open’ to Having More Children

Casey Anthony is reportedly open to having more children, a source told PEOPLE.

“For a long time she was like ‘no way,’” the source said. “But time has changed that and she’s now open to it in a way she hasn’t been before.”

In 2011, Anthony was found not guilty of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. She was acquitted and released from prison and has since been living in South Florida, where she now does investigative work for the lead investigator on her own defense team.

During a 2017 interview with the Associated Press, Anthony said that she was not considering having more children.

“If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I’d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there’d be a potential that some little snot-nosed kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don’t think I could live with that,” she said.

Now, the PEOPLE source said that Anthony isn’t fazed by other people’s opinions.

“She’s very good at living her life and to hell with what other people think,” the insider said. “If she wants to have another kid, she’ll have another kid. She doesn’t care what you or I or anyone else thinks.”

In her 2017 interview, Anthony explained that she doesn’t care how people perceive her.

“I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she said. “Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do.”

“I’m okay with myself,” she added. “I sleep pretty good at night.

Anthony’s trial was a national event, with many following her case closely and expressing outrage when she was found not guilty. Her daughter, Caylee, had gone missing in July 2008, with her body found in December of that year and the cause of death ruled to be a homicide.

After Caylee’s disappearance, Anthony lied to police about her daughter’s whereabouts and told them that the 2-year-old had been kidnapped by a nanny, when there was never a nanny to begin with. Anthony’s trial took place in 2011 and she did not testify during the trial.

While Anthony was acquitted in regards to her daughter’s death, she was convicted of lying to law enforcement.

She now lives quietly in Florida, spending time with a small circle of friends. She has been seen in multiple Palm Beach restaurants and clubs and is reportedly not in contact with her family.

