Casey Anthony Starts Private Investigation Firm in Florida to 'Help Other Wrongfully Accused Women'

Casey Anthony, who was accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, is hoping to turn over a new leaf and start a new career. According to reports, Anthony filed paperwork in order to start her own private investigation firm in Florida.

Anthony became a household name in 2011 when she was put on trial for Caylee's murder. Anthony was charged with first-degree murder in 2008 after the disappearance of Caylee, whose remains were found less than a third of a mile from Anthony's home. 40 million people tuned in to watch the trial in 2011, and Anthony was eventually acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges.

Anthony, 34, was charged with four counts of lying to the police and dubbed "one of the most hated women in America," as the court of public opinion believed her to be guilty of the horrendous crime. "I don't give a s--- about what anyone thinks about me, I never will," Anthony told the Associated Press in 2017. "I'm OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night."

Anthony currently lives in West Palm Beach with Patrick McKenna, the lead investigator from her 2011 defense team, and filed documents in December listing herself as a registered agent of Case Research & Consulting Services, LLC. As a convicted felon, Anthony cannot hold a Florida private investigators license. However, a source told People that Anthony is determined to help others who are facing legal troubles.

"She knows what it's like to be accused of something that she didn't do," the source claimed. "She wants to help other wrongfully accused people, especially women, and help them get justice." So far, no one has hired Anthony to their case. "It's in the very early stages," the source explained. "She has big plans for her future, and hopes that it will change how people see her."

This falls into line with what Anthony said to the Associated Press in 2017 about her experience with the law. "Even if I would've told them everything that I told to the psychologist, I hate to say this but I firmly believe I would have been in the same place," Anthony said. "Because cops believe other cops. Cops tend to victimize the victims. I understand now ... I see why I was treated the way I was even had I been completely truthful."

"Everyone has their theories, I don't know," Anthony said in 2017. "As I stand here today I can't tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that's what was told to me."