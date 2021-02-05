Casey Anthony to Develop 'Authorized' Documentary About Daughter's Murder

✖

A decade after she was acquitted of her daughter's murder, Casey Anthony is set to produce a documentary about 2-year-old Caylee Anthony's disappearance and murder. According to TMZ, Anthony, has teamed up with producers Tamra Simmons and Ebony Porter-Ike to make the "authorized" documentary about the notorious Florida vs. Casey Anthony trial.

The Florida vs. Casey Anthony trial captured international attention, with Anthony being dubbed "America's most hated mom." Her daughter, Caylee, went missing in July 2008, with Anthony not reporting her missing unitl a month later. Throughout the course of the investigation, Anthony, then just 22, told a series of elaborate lies, including claims that Caylee was at Disney World or another amusement park and alleging she last saw her daughter when she took her to nanny Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez's Orlando apartment, though the nanny did not exist. The toddler's remains were found in a wooded area less than half a mile from Anthony’s home in December 2008. Anthony was tried for murder in 2011, though she was acquitted of the charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. She was convicted on four misdemeanor counts related to lying to investigators, though those charges were later overturned.

At this time, details of the documentary remain unclear. In confirming the film, Anthony, who did not take the stand during her trial, and her co-producers said she is "finally ready to clear her name, bring justice to her daughter and begin the process of establishing her daughter's legacy in a different light." The co-producers said "many of the revelations will be shocking," and will answer questions much of the nation has had since the trial.

The documentary will mark Anthony's latest professional endeavor since her acquittal. Although she remained out of the spotlight for years following the trial, she has slowly begun to step back into it. In December 2020, she filed paperwork to open a private investigation company in South Florida. According to reports, Anthony filed the paperwork on Dec. 14, with the documents listing herself as a registered agent of Case Research & Consulting Services, LLC. The business is registered to a home in West Palm Beach owned by Patrick McKenna, who was Anthony's lead investigator for her defense team in her 2011 trial.

Although Anthony does not have a Florida private investigator's license and is unable to obtain one as a convicted felon, sources told PEOPLE she is hoping to help others facing serious legal charges. The business is said to be "in the very early stages," and while Anthony has not yet been retained by any clients, she is said to have "big plans for her future, and hopes that it will change how people see her."