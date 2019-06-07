Casey Anthony Planning ‘Racy and Explicit’ Tell-All Film About Life

Casey Anthony is finally ready to share her side of the story. Nearly 11 years after murder of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, which Anthony was acquitted of in 2011, she’s reportedly planning to make a racy movie about her life.

The film, according to Newsweek, will be called As I Was Told. It will reportedly include information about how Caylee died. Anthony’s film is set to be released in 2020.

Anthony, now 33, currently resides in South Florida, according to PEOPLE. She’s said to be living with a private investigator who worked on her case. Anthony has kept a relatively low-profile until recently.

“She’s very calculated,” a source close to her said. “She wants to tell her side of the story. That’s her big plan: to finally, 11 years later, tell what happened. And she’s going to tell everything.”

Anthony reportedly spoke with several production companies before settling on one for the film. She said the movie will be filmed in North Carolina, and will be low-budget. Anthony will have the final say on everything included in the movie.

“She’s going to have total editorial control,” a source told PEOPLE. “And she’s going to push the envelope. She wants everyone to talk about this movie, and then she’ll never speak publicly about her life — or Caylee’s death — ever again.”

Anthony told Daily Mail the film will include racy bits. She admitted that she’s been with several men, and said there will be a scene in the film that shows how she got pregnant. An insider told PEOPLE the decision to make the film provocative was a calculated one on Anthony’s part.

“She knows what will get people to watch. She has to tell her side, but she knows what audiences want to see, which is sex. She’s not ashamed to talk about sex, or own up to what she has done in the past,” the source revealed. “So is the movie going to be racy and explicit? Yes. But it won’t be gratuitous. It’s part of her story. She’s used to controversy.”

Past controversies surrounding Anthony include the disappearance of her daughter in 2008. Caylee was missing for 31 days before anyone reported her missing. The report was made by Cindy, Anthony’s mother. People all across the nation started searching for Caylee everywhere. Eventually, her remains were uncovered in a wooded area less than one-third of a mile from Anthony’s family home.

Anthony was charged with first-degree murder. She stood trial in 2011, and more than 40 million people tuned in to watch according to Nielsen Research. On July 5, 2011, Anthony was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges. She was convicted of four counts of lying to police, however.