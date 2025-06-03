Fox Anchor Dead at 72: RIP to José Griñán

José Griñán, a beloved Houston anchor of FOX 26, has died. He was 72-years-old.

The outlet reports Griñán spent 30 years reporting in the area, first joining the news team in 1993. He had a special way of storytelling, per those who knew his work, closely and from a far.

Prior to transitioning to journalism, Griñán worked as a cinematographer, filming documentaries for the U.S. Army, which sparked his passion for media.

He landed his first anchor job in El Paso, Texas. His career took off, with him tenuring in Tampa, Miami, New York, and back to Texas at FOX 4 in Dallas. His passion for storytelling was evident in his work.

Griñán was one of the first reporters on the scene during the Branch Davidian siege in Waco in the early ’90s. Throughout his career, he covered everything from natural disasters to high-stakes news events.

His charisma and dedication earned him the spot as the very first male anchor on FOX 26’s morning show in 1993. Outside of work, his charitable efforts didn’t go unknown. He spent time working with the National Kidney Foundation, Special Olympics, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Griñán was also a board member of the Dive Pirate Foundation, Houston Read Commission and Keep Houston Beautiful. Most importantly, he was a proud father of five children, married to his wife, Kathy, and a cherished member of both the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Funeral services will be held for Griñán on Wednesday, June 4, at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, located at 1111 St. Joseph Parkway, Houston, Texas 77002. The services will also be livestreamed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of his beloved organizations he dedicated his time to over the years.