Casey Anthony's Bar Altercation Apparently Isn't First Time She's Had a Drink Thrown on Her

Casey Anthony called the police for a bar altercation that resulted in the infamous "totmom" getting some beer thrown on her. But according to the police report, the beer throwing incident is not new for Anthony and may be a regular occurrence in Florida.

While the initial 911 call referenced "someone throwing a drink in another person's face," the actual outcome seemed to be Anthony getting beer spilled on her leg while arguing with Thelma Moya. Anthony and Moya had dated the same man at one point and their feud has been alive and well for years.

But according to the police report from the incident shared over at Crime Online, confirming the details of the argument and adding that the 911 indicated Anthony "keeps getting drinks thrown in her face." It doesn't indicate that it is the same woman throwing the drinks each time or if it is several different drink tossers at different occasions. Anthony did say that the rift with Moya has been going on for quite a while.

This news comes hot on the heels of several other Anthony headlines, including a look into her time behind bars. Her former cellmate shared her view of how Anthony reacted after learning the body of 2-year-old Caylee Anthony had been discovered near her .

"It was bad. [Anthony was taken] to medical, because she couldn't breathe. She was having an anxiety attack, a panic attack," Robyn Adams reveals in the upcoming Lifetime series Cellmate Secrets. Silvia Hernandez, a guard at the prison where Anthony was held, added that she didn't "act like a regular mother, where 'oh they found my daughter and she's dead?'—you know, crying, bawling." She added that it instead looked like someone who was caught red handed.

A former juror in Anthony's trial also spoke out recently and shared regret over the decision to acquit the infamous mother, shedding more light into how that conclusion was reached nearly a decade ago.

"It all comes flooding back. I think about those pictures of the baby's remains that they showed us in court. I remember Casey. I even remember the smell of the courtroom," the juror said. "My decision haunts me to this day. I think now if I were to do it over again, I'd push harder to convict her of one of the lesser charges like aggravated manslaughter. At least that. Or child abuse. I didn't know what the hell I was doing, and I didn't stand up for what I believed in at the time."