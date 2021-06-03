Casey Anthony Bar Fight Details Revealed Through New Police Bodycam Video

✖

Casey Anthony claimed that the woman she got into a fight with at a West Palm Beach, Florida bar was dating the same man as the same time she was, and that man was a West Palm Beach police officer. Police released body camera footage from the incident that reveals more details behind the May 23 fight. Anthony, 35, was found not guilty in the death of her 3-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony and convicted on four counts of providing false information to law enforcement in 2011.

Anthony got into an altercation with Thelma Moya at O'Shea's Irish Pub "about an ex-boyfriend they were dating at the same time," the police report read. In the bodycam footage, Anthony is heard telling police Moya "verbally assaulted me but physically assaulted me with witnesses," reports PEOPLE. She complained to police that she was "still damp" from the drink Moya threw at her.

Police asked them what the reason for the fight was. Anthony said they dated the same man for "a couple of years," Malcolm Allison, whom she said was a sergeant in the West Palm Beach Police Department. "Whether they're together or not together, she got upset that he had texted me. I let her know that he had. And she came inside and threw a drink at me," Anthony said. She also told the responding officer that Allison "would be able to confirm all her information." She did not want to get Allison involved, but Anthony told officers he dated both women. "That's why all of this happened," she said. PEOPLE later confirmed there is a man named Malcolm Allison who works for the WPBD, but the department has not commented yet.

Before the bodycam footage was released, Moya told Fox News the fight had "zero to do with an ex-boyfriend." Moya said the two are "not friends," adding, "It wasn't just over an ex-boyfriend. There's more to it I wish to not say." No charges have been filed in connection with the bar fight. The responding officer wrote Anthony only wanted the incident documented. The officer also explained to Anthony she could file a restraining order, but she declined to.

Anthony became a household name when she was charged in the death of her daughter Caylee. After a six-week trial, Anthony was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child. She was found guilty of providing false information to the police though. She was released from prison in July 2011. Since then, she has stayed mostly out of the spotlight, save for a major interview with the Associated Press in 2017. Anthony lives in South Florida with private investigator Pat McKenna.