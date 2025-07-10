The Empire State Building Turned Blood Red This Week—Here’s Why

The Empire State Building is having a bloody exciting week!

The iconic New York City landmark lit up in a dramatic shade of blood red on Monday to celebrate Friday’s premiere of Dexter: Resurrection, the latest chapter in the story of Michael C. Hall’s iconic serial killer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hall and some of his Dexter: Resurrection co-stars were in attendance to flip the switch and change the Empire State Building’s color in partnership with the New York Blood Center, which benefited from a blood drive held Tuesday at the iconic building.

Dexter fans last saw the vigilante killer get shot in the chest by son Harrison (Jack Alcott) during the finale of Dexter: New Blood, and in Dexter: Resurrection, he’s awakened from a coma and is on the hunt for his son in the Big Apple.

Dexter may be looking for closure with his son, but it won’t come easily with Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) asking questions about his former colleague. While the father and son navigate their own darkness in the sleepless streets of New York, they soon find themselves in deeper than they ever imagined, and realizing that the only way out is together.

James Remar returns as Harry Morgan in the newest iteration, as newcomers Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian join the cast in addition to Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, and Emilia Suárez.

ames Remar, Michael C. Hall, Kadia Saraf, David Zayas and Jack Alcott light up the Empire State Building in Partnership with the New York Blood Center to Celebrate the Premiere of SHOWTIME’s Dexter: Resurrection at The Empire State Building on July 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

“It’s absurd,” Alcott told PopCulture.com this week of the show’s star-studded cast. “Every single one of them that I got to work with, [I was] internally taking notes, internally keeping my fan girl in check. Really, the fact that I could say, even to myself, ‘Oh my gosh, this is my coworker,’ it just sort of still blows my mind.”

“Any of our really, really crazy guest stars that I didn’t get to share scenes with, I made sure to visit set on days that I wasn’t working,” Alcott continued, “to just watch the big dogs work. It was spectacular.”

Dexter: Resurrection premieres with two episodes on Friday, July 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime, with remaining episodes dropping weekly.