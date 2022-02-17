Why Fans Think Aaron Rodgers Hinted at Shailene Woodley Breakup Before News Broke

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley called it quits this week, almost exactly a year after Rodgers revealed they were engaged during the 2021 NFL Honors. Although the split wasn’t reported until Wednesday, some fans have speculated that Rodgers may have hinted at the break-up in an Instagram post over the weekend. Rodgers and Woodley also sparked breakup rumors in December, following Rodgers’ controversial comments about coronavirus vaccines.

Back on Feb. 11, Rodgers reflected on the past year after he won his fourth NFL MVP award. “Extremely grateful for my life. 17 years worth of incredible memories and lifelong friendships forged because of this game,” Rodgers wrote. “I’m thankful for all the highs and lows this year and the growth opportunities on and off the field. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some fans have suspected that “lows” Rodgers is referring to might be his break-up with Woodley, notes E! News. However, he could also be referring to the Green Bay Packers’ disappointing finish to the 2021 season. The team finished the regular season with the top seed, but they were knocked out of the playoffs in a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field. Rodgers finished the game without a touchdown pass.

During the 2021 NFL Honors show, Rodgers announced he was engaged while accepting his third NFL MVP award. Since this was after rumors of a romance between him and Woodley surfaced, it was correctly assumed that she was the fiancée he was referring to. Woodley later confirmed their relationship on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On Wednesday, multiple sources told InTouch Weekly the relationship was over. “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” one insider said. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.” The sources said Rodgers is “an independent guy” and “got cold feet” when it came to their wedding.

Another source told PEOPLE it was an “amicable” split and their relationship wasn’t working. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount,” the source said. “They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

Rodgers became a controversial figure in November when he tested positive for the coronavirus. In August 2021, Rodgers said he was “immunized,” but then later revealed on The Pat McAfee Show in November that he never got a COVID-19 vaccine. Rodgers claimed he never lied, then blasted the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. As the controversy continued, Woodley defended Rodgers in a long Instagram Story post, accusing news outlets of “grasping at straws to disparage” the quarterback.

Just weeks after Woodley defended Rodgers, rumors started that the two were heading towards a breakup after she didn’t wish him a happy birthday publicly. In response, a source told PEOPLE in late December they had a “non-traditional” relationship. “Shailene and Aaron are still together,” the source claimed at the time. “It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things.”