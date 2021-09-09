Shailene Woodley Panics Fans With Photo of Baby Feet on Social Media Amid Aaron Rodgers Romance

Are Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers expecting a baby? The Last Letter To Your Lover star shared a cryptic photo on her Instagram story on Wednesday, posting a black and white photo of baby’s feet. It’s unclear whether this is a message about any present or future children for the engaged couple or if it is just an artistic photo of a baby’s feet, but the simple photo sent the Divergent actress’s fans into speculation overdrive.

“ummm whose baby is that on Shailene Woodley’s Instagram story????” tweeted one curious fan. “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN,” wrote another. “IS SHE A MOM? IS THAT A RANDOM BABY? WHO IS THAT? DID SHAILENE WOODLEY HAD A BABY AND NO ONE KNEW? I NEED SOME INFORMATION HERE,” tweeted another panicked follower. “DONT TELL ME SHAILENE WOODLEY IS A MOM AS WELL,” wrote another Twitter user.

Woodley and Rodgers were first linked in February of this year before announcing their engagement just days later. However, the low-key couple is not in a hurry down the aisle by any means. During a July interview with the TODAY Show, the actress confessed that wedding planning hasn’t exactly been on the minds of the two lovebirds.

“Honestly, that’s not even a conversation we’ve had with the world today, we haven’t even talked about it,” she admitted during the interview while also discussing her new Netflix film Last Letter From Your Lover. “I’m not sure what will be the most exciting component of that.” Since announcing their engagement so nonchalantly, the sweet pair have been traveling all over the United States together to places including Arkansas, Kentucky and Hawaii, as well as up north in Canada to Montreal. They even made a fun trip to Florida to visit Disney World.

There have been lots of questions regarding their relationship, and in the midst of it all, Woodley more often than not gets asked how much she knows about football after initially admitting that she’s not super familiar with the game. In fact, she was unaware of her fiancé’s status in the NFL. During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she confessed once again that while she’s not up-to-speed on all the football language just yet, it has been a work in progress. “But it is a whole new world, learning all of the different — I still am always, ‘Oh, you scored a goal.’ He’s like, ‘It’s a touchdown.’ Or I’ll be like, ‘You crossed the line,’ and he’s like, ‘It’s a yard,’ or whatever,’” she said according to E!. While it’s still very much a learning curve for her, she admitted, “I still can’t get it right, but I’m learning, slowly but surely.”