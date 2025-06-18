Two AEW Stars Reveal That They’re Married

Konosuke Takeshita and Yuka Sakazaki have traded the AEW ring for wedding rings!

The All Elite Wrestling stars announced on Tuesday, May 27 that they have married, the newlyweds sharing the relationship update alongside photos of themselves with their dog, Kenshiro.

“This is a personal matter, but today I’d like to introduce my family,” Takeshita, the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion, wrote in a translated statement. “I’m about to turn 30. I spend my days trying to act like a respectable adult, but there’s still so much I can’t do. I’m still so inexperienced that it would be quicker to list 100 things I can’t do than 10 things I can. My wife Yuka helps me with those 100 things every day without batting an eye. Rather than just giving me a push, she gives me a shove when I need it. She’s always by my side, sharing both the happy and the sad moments.”

Takeshita went on to reflect on their life together, sharing, “As we continued our life together in America, a dog came into our lives. Our goldendoodle, Kenshiro, was supposed to be a miniature, but he’s growing bigger and bigger. Maybe he picked up something from watching how we live.”

“I’ll keep doing my best so that Yuka and Kenshiro can live happily each day,” he concluded. “That’s what I wanted to share with you today. From now on, I’ll continue to give my all in the ring, treating each and every match with care. Thank you for your continued support.”

Sakazaki also shared the happy news on her own account, telling her fans, “They mean more to me than anything—even myself. They are my world. My heart. My everything.” She added in a statement translated from Japanese, “Something more precious than me.”

Takeshita and Sakazaki have kept their relationship private, and it’s unclear when they began dating. However, news of their marriage followed ongoing speculation that they pair were romantically involved and may have tied the knot, per F4WOnline.

The newlyweds are both Japanese professional wrestlers signed to All Elite Wrestling. Takeshita is a member of the Don Callis Family alongside Kyle Fletcher, Trent Beretta, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Mark Davis, Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, Hechicero, and Kazuchika Okada. They recently defeated Paragon (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event last month. Sakazaki, meanwhile, has been inactive since January, last appearing on the Jan. 29 episode of Dynamite where she lost to Mercedes Moné, according to Wrestling Inc.