Shailene Woodley Reacts After Sparking Aaron Rodgers Relationship Rumors Amid Vaccine Controversy

Shailene Woodley is shooting down speculation that her Instagram post about finding your power during tough times was a reference to the controversy surrounding fiancé Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 vaccination status. Shortly after the Green Bay Packers player tested positive for COVID, revealing that he had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite claims he was “immunized,” the Big Little Lies actress shared what many thought was a telling quote on her Instagram Story.

“Calm Seas May Bring You Peace, But Storms Are Where You’ll Find Your Power,” she posted alongside a drawing of a woman. Rodgers is certainly facing a storm right now, as he was not able to play in Sunday’s Packers game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to the vaccination requirements of the team and NFL. However, Woodley made it clear her social media post was unrelated in a subsequent message on her Story.

“Just read somewhere that the media is claiming I deleted an Insta story amid the ‘chaos.’ (An astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies.) Do you even know how stories work brah? They self-delete after 24 hours,” the actress wrote. “Literally lol’ing over here over your determination to make a story out of nothing. Grasping at straws my dears.”

Woodley herself has not disclosed if she has been vaccinated, although she is currently working on the production Three Women, which would mandate vaccination with possible exceptions. The Divergent star has previously revealed she lives a more naturalistic life, sharing she prefers to make her own medicines rather than consulting a doctor.

“I think everything about my lifestyle is fairly alternative. I gather my own spring water from mountains every month,” she told Flaunt in 2013. Woodley has also embraced the practice of eating clay, telling In The Gloss previously that “clay is great for you because your body doesn’t absorb it, and it apparently provides a negative charge, so it bonds to negative isotopes. And, this is crazy: it also helps clean heavy metals out of your body.”

Woodley’s claims about clay cleaning out heavy metals from the body were widely denounced by doctors at the time. The actress has also opened up over the years about making everything herself, from her own toothpaste to her own body lotions and face oils.