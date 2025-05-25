WWE Superstar Possibly Breaks Nose in Brutal Mishap Live on NBC

Another bloody moment went down during WWE’s latest Saturday Night’s Main Event special on NBC.

Towards the end of the Women’s United States Championship match between champ Zelina Vega and challenger Chelsea Green, the latter became bloodied.

Vega attempted to hit Green with the 619, Rey Mysterio‘s signature wrestling move that involves gripping the top and middle ring ropes and swinging your legs into your opponent’s face. The move didn’t quite land correctly, and Green ended up with a busted nose.

Vega went on to win the match moments later, with Green appearing visibly bloodied once the two wrestlers separated at the end of the bout. It is unclear if Green suffered a broken nose as a result of the move.

WWE has edited the moment of the injury out of the YouTube version of the match, though it is still visible in the on-demand Peacock version of the Tampa-filmed event. In the YouTube highlight, Green is only seen with a bloody nose at the end of the match.

Chelsea Green Speaks out on Saturday Night’s Main Event Injury

Green addressed the incident afterward, sharing photos of herself with blood on her face, as well as a clip of her onscreen allies Piper Niven and Alba Fyre consoling her. She captioned one image, “I hate Saturdays.” She also alluded to possibly breaking her nose in another post, writing that the referee informed her she had broken her nose while they were in the ring.

“I literally turned to the ref and said ‘You’re kidding me right?’ but no, apparently not,” Green wrote. “He said ‘You have to go to medical because your nose is broken.’ It’s okay though because BIIIG things are coming… and y’all know I’m never down for long!!!”