NFL Announces League MVP for 2021 Season

The MVP of the 2021 NFL season has been revealed. During the NFL Honors show on Thursday night, it was announced that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the 2021 Associated Press Most Valuable Player Award. This is the second consecutive year Rodgers was named NFL MVP and the fourth time he’s won it in his career, the second-most in NFL history. Rodgers beat out Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who recently retired.

Despite coming up short in the playoffs, Rodgers had a season to remember. He finished the year with 37 touchdown passes to only four interceptions while leading the NFL in passer rating (111.9). Rodgers’ production during the 2021 season helped the Packers earn a 13-4 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC side of the playoffs. However, the Packers lost the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, and some are wondering if that game will be the final time Rodgers will wear a Packers uniform.

“A key factor will be whether Aaron Rodgers comes back for the 2022 season,” Murphy wrote in his monthly column for the Packers’ official website. “Matt, Brian (Gutekunst), executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball and I are all in agreement that we want Aaron to come back. He is likely to win his fourth league MVP, is the unquestioned leader of our team and is still playing at a high level at 38.”

After the game, Rodgers shared his thoughts on his future. “There’s obviously a lot of decisions to be made,” Rodgers said after the game. “There’s a lot of players whose futures are up in the air, so definitely will be interesting to see which way some of those decisions will go. I’ll have the conversations with Brian in the next week or so and get a little bit more clarity and think about my own future and how much longer I want to keep doing this.”

Rodgers was drafted No. 24 overall by the Packers in 2005. Along with winning four MVPs, Rodgers won a Super Bowl and the Super Bowl MVP award in the 2010 season. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times, the All-Pro Team five times and was selected to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.