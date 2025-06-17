WWE’s Liv Morgan Gets Legitimately Injured Live on ‘Raw’ Amidst Nikki Bella Feud

Liv Morgan may be sidelined from WWE after she suffered a painful and legitimate injury during Monday Night Raw on June 16.

The Women’s Tag Team Champion reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder early on in her match against Kairi Sane, an injury that may pull her from the ring for upwards of four months and threatens her newly started feud with Nikki Bella.

Morgan suffered the injury as she and Sane faced off at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. However, just minutes into the match, Morgan rolled out of the ring clutching her arm after she landed hard on her shoulder from a single-leg take-down. The match was ultimately called off and Morgan was ushered backstage, where she was evaluated by WWE medical personnel and declared unable to compete, Michael Cole later revealing that Morgan likely suffered a dislocated shoulder, per Wrestling Inc.

Damn, Liv Morgan with a shoulder injury?! 😭#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/34N9ICUDAR — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) June 17, 2025

Morgan’s injury comes amid speculation that she and Bella were set to match up at WWE Evolution. The two seemingly started a feud storyline when Bella returned to programming on Monday, June 9. As Bella made her way into the ring and promoted Evolution 2 by listing off the names in the women’s division, she notably left out Morgan, who barged into the ring to confront Bella.

“I have everything you don’t. I have respect. I have a championship and I have a man,” she antagonized Bella, referencing her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev. Later during the back-and-forth confrontation, Morgan took Bella down with an Ob-LIV-ion.

With Morgan’s injury, the future of the feud, and the speculated WWE Evolution match, remains in limbo, as Morgan may be sidelined. PWMania reports that WWE is currently awaiting the results of a full medical assessment to determine the severity of Morgan’s injury, but if it is classified as a severe dislocation, the champion’s recovery time could be as long as 16 weeks.

Neither Morgan nor WWE have commented on the Monday incident at this time, though fellow WWE star Rhea Ripley, arguably Morgan’s biggest on-screen rival, broke character to send the injured champion support and slam those celebrating the injury. On X, Ripley wrote, “PSA. Don’t celebrate an injury. Disgusting behavior. Don’t be like them.”