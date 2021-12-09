Nicole Kidman Speaks out on ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3

Nicole Kidman has Big Little Lies Season 3 on the brain! The Being the Ricardos actress revealed she’d “love” to reprise her role as Celeste in the hit HBO series during a Dec. 7 interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM program Radio Andy when asked what she would “revisit” in her career if she could tell more of their story.

The Oscar winner responded, “I think we’d all love to do a Big Little Lies Season 3, you know?” but admitted she wasn’t sure if a third season was actually in the future. “I don’t know,” Kidman replied when Cohen asked if a third season was actually in the cards for her and co-stars Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley. “I know that we would, all, we all are very, very good friends and the idea of working together again. I mean, literally Laura just texted me. And I was meant to see Reese (Witherspoon) and Laura last night, but…I was working.”

Working with the all-star ensemble cast was a high point for Kidman, who told Cohen, “The idea of being together and, you know, point in your life where you go, ‘It’s nice to be around the people I like being around and working with the people I like working around, let alone on a…hit show like that.” She added of moving forward with a third season, “So, you know, but that is not, it’s not on the cards, but yeah, we would like to do it.”

Kidman seemed this week slightly more on board with the idea of a third season than she did to Entertainment Tonight in January 2020, when she said it “would take a great story” to return to Monterey. “That’s what we’re going to see if we can do, but right now it’s certainly more of a dream than it is a reality,” the actress added. “Sorry to say, but maybe one day.”

That same month, James Tupper, who played Nathan Carlson on the HBO show, said he felt there was “a really good chance” of a third season during an appearance on The Loop. “I mean, they won’t say yes,” he noted. “But, they have that look in their eye that means yes.”