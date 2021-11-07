Shailene Woodley Sparks Relationship Rumors Amid Fiance Aaron Rodger’s COVID Vaccine Controversy

Aaron Rodgers is getting major pushback after his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 and his remarks about the situation, leading many people to wonder how his fiancée, Divergent actress Shailene Woodley, feels about the scandal. Woodley, known for her interesting views on modern medicine, shared a few “cryptic” posts on her Instagram story following Rodgers’ controversial interview. One read “Calm seas may bring you peace, but storms are where you’ll find your power,” while another was about the expectations that different star signs put on their partner. Both posts were deleted, leading some sources to believe that there might be trouble afoot for the engaged couple.

However, Woodley addressed the rumors directly on her Instagram story on Saturday. “I just read somewhere that the media is claiming I deleted an insta story amid the ‘chaos,’” she wrote. “(An astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies). Do you even know how stories work brah ?? They self delete after 24 hrs. Literally lol’ing over here at your determination to make a story out of nothing. Grasping at straws my dears…”

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was reported the Green Bay Packers quarterback is unvaccinated, but he received some sort of alternate treatment. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Rodgers petitioned the NFL for the alternative treatment to allow him to be considered as someone who received one of the approved vaccines. After a back-and-forth battle, the NFL determined that Rodgers is unvaccinated.

Demovsky also said that Rodgers follows masking protocols while talking to players and coaching inside the teams’ headquarters. However, when speaking to the media during weekly and postgame news conferences, Rodgers doesn’t wear a mask. When talking to the media about being vaccinated, Rodgers said he was “immunized.”

“You know, there’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements,” Rodgers said at the time. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys that’ve been vaccinated that have contracted COVID. It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season.”

“I think I like to learn about everything that I’m doing, and there was a lot of research that even went into that,” Rodgers continued. “But like I said, there’s been people that have tested positive, and I think it’s only vaccinated people here. It’s going to be interesting to see how things work moving forward. Obviously there could be some issues with vaccinated people only testing every couple weeks and then non-vaccinated testing every day.”