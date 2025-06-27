Actress Quietly Marries Fellow Actor After 6 Years of Dating

Girls alum Allison Williams is a married woman now. The actress wed Alexander Dreymon after dating for six years, PEOPLE reports.

They announced their engagement in 2022. Confirmation came after Williams referred to Dreymon as her “husband” in an interview with The Guardian this month.

The two met on the set of Horizon Line, where they played a couple on-screen. They began dating in 2019. And their relationship progressed from there.

In November 2021, they welcomed a son they named Arlo. They didn’t confirm the birth of their child until April 2022.

They didn’t make their red carpet debut until the Los Angeles premiere of Williams’ horror comedy film M3GAN. Two days later, he referred to the Get Out star on Instagram and confirmed the pair’s engagement by referring to Williams as his “fiancée.”

“Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It’s the ultimate fun scarefest. I’m so proud of my gorgeous fiancée,” he wrote, tagging the actress.

In a June 23 profile for The Guardian, she spoke about being a mom and mentioned briefly that her “husband” is filming his current project in London, a hint to their union. “I would be in a puddle on the ground if we didn’t have the nanny that we have, who is the reason my husband is shooting in London right now and I’m here,” Williams explained. “None of this is possible without her, and we’re so grateful.”

During a recent appearance on TODAY, she spoke about being a mom, saying she has a village who supports her, noting, “I feel so lucky.”

“I live so close to (my parents),” she said speaking about living close to her parents. “I get to have that actual, approximate sort of multigenerational childcare experience,” she added. That doesn’t mean there weren’t any issues with the initial stages of parenting. “I just yesterday found a journal entry from when we were in that ‘dada’ pre-mom stage, and it was like, full of rage. I was like, ‘They got him out of my body and he hasn’t said my name yet. How dare they?’”