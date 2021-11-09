Shailene Woodley Fiercely Defends Aaron Rodgers From Those Trying to ‘Disparage’ Him

Shailene Woodley didn’t hold back when talking about her fiance Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday. The 29-year-old actress went to her Instagram Story to defend Rodgers from those who were trying to “disparage” him. It comes after the Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19, and it was determined that he is unvaccinated after telling reporters he’s “immunized.” Woodley was responding to a report that Rodgers stepped out in Los Angeles following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Literally ya’ll need to calm the f—down. This is straight up HILARIOUS. News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f—ing men on the streets of LA and saying it’s him,” Woodley wrote on her Instagram Story, per PEOPLE. She included screenshots from a tabloid article that featured photos of a man the outlet identified as Rodgers, but she argued it was not him.

shailene has finally broken her silence to say that… no one on earth has hairier hands than Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/qoR6Q5sG3p — Who? Weekly (@whoweekly) November 9, 2021

“I know Aaron’s body VERY well. First off his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger. Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and s—y media, it’s no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f—ing planet. This oblivious homie. Clearly, does not (go ahead, zoom in).”

These comments came a day after the Divergent star fired back at the media in an Instagram story. “Just read somewhere that the media is claiming I deleted an insta story amid the ‘chaos’. (an astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies). Do you even know how stories work brah?? They self delete after 24 hrs. Literally lol’ing over here at your determination to make a story out of nothing. grasping at straws my dears,” Woodley wrote.

On Friday, Rodgers opened up on his COVID-19 diagnosis and the vaccine situation on The Pat McAfee Show. “Personal health decisions, in my opinion, should be private,” Rodgers said. “They shouldn’t have to be gone through the ringer and over scrutinized by people who are just pushing their own type of propaganda onto people. You want to have a conversation about it, I’m more than willing to have a conversation about it. But bodily autonomy is a right. And the shaming and the outing that people seem to get off on so much of finding these people ‘oh my god can you believe these crackpots who are not vaccinated.’ Everybody has their own story. Everybody has their own issues and their own reasons for doing things.”