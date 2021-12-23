Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s Relationship Described as ‘Non-Traditional’

Earlier this year, it was reported that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were engaged. Now, new details have emerged about their relationship. According to PEOPLE, the pair have a “non-traditional relationship.”

A source told the publication that Woodley and Rodgers’ relationship is “different” and that they make things work in a “non-traditional” manner. This report emerged following the football player’s birthday in early December. Fans noticed that Woodley did not post about her partner’s birthday on social media. However, the source said that the actor’s lack of public acknowledgment about his birthday does not mean anything about the state of their relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Shailene and Aaron are still together. It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things,” the insider added. While Rodgers and Woodley have largely managed to keep their relationship private, they did surprise the world earlier this year when they not only confirmed that they were a couple, but they announced their engagement. In February, the Green Bay Packers athlete appeared at the NFL Honors Awards, during which he took some time to acknowledge the big milestone that he hit with his fiancée, Woodley.

“2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments,” Rodgers said at the time. “180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career.” The Divergent star later confirmed the news herself when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While on the program, she showcased her engagement ring and briefly spoke about what it was like to date a football player.

As for when the two will exchange vows, it doesn’t appear as though they’re in any rush. In July, during Woodley’s appearance on the Today Show, she said that wedding planning wasn’t at the forefront of their minds. She said at the time, “Honestly, that’s not even a conversation we’ve had with the world today, we haven’t even talked about it. I’m not sure what will be the most exciting component of that.” Since it’s been some time since that interview, there’s no telling what the pair’s wedding plans look like today. So, fans will just have to stay tuned to see if 2022 will be the year they head down the aisle.