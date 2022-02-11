Aaron Rodgers Gives Update on Future With Packers Following MVP Win

Aaron Rodgers won his fourth NFL MVP Award on Thursday night, making him one of two players in league history to win the ward at least four times. But as good as Rodgers was the Green Bay Packers in 2021, he could be with another team in 2022. After winning the award at the NFL Honors show, Rodgers gave an update on his future with the Packers.

“I think you’ve got to take some of the emotion out of it and then kind of lean into understanding what it takes to revamp and feel like what’s the best place,” Rodgers said, per ESPN. “The best decision for me moving forward — not really place — more just what does it feel like to commit to a season if that’s what I want to do? The good thing is I still feel like my body is in a good place.”

2021 was an interesting year for Rodgers. After winning his third MVP award for the 2002 season, Rodgers was reportedly not happy with the direction the team was headed. It led to him not reporting to team offseason workouts in the spring, but the star quarterback reported to training camp on time. Rodgers did sign a new contract at camp and now has two years remaining on his current deal. But the Packers could trade him if he wishes.

“There was obviously some things that were voiced in the offseason, privately between him and myself, and I’m just thankful for the response,” Rodgers said Thursday of Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. “There was a lot of things that were done to make me feel really special and important, to the present, the past and the future of the franchise. And I’ve got to say that Russ and Brian especially had a big hand in that. And it didn’t go unnoticed.”

There was speculation that Rodgers was looking to play for the Tennesee Titans after he reportedly purchased land in Nashville. But it is also possible for Rodgers to pull a Tom Brady and retire. “I talked at length at various times about being comfortable walking away and just not playing, and I don’t want to create more questions than I probably already have, but I don’t fear retirement; I don’t fear moving on,” he said. “I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished, proud that I’ve accomplished it in Green Bay over the last 17 years and excited about the future, whatever that ends up being or looking like.”