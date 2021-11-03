Social Media Goes After Aaron Rodgers for Not Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Aaron Rodgers will not play on Sunday due to his positive COVID-19 test. And while it’s disappointing the Green Bay Packers quarterback won’t be on the field when the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs, fans are surprised to learn that Rodgers didn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It was reported that Rodgers received an alternate treatment and petitioned the NFL for that treatment to be considered the same as an approved vaccine. The NFL denied his request.

“You know, there’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements,” Rodgers said at the time. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys that’ve been vaccinated that have contracted COVID. It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season.” Rodgers will miss his first game since 2017 when he injured his collarbone. This comes at a tough time as the Packers are 7-1 and have the best record in the conference. Here’s a social media going after Rodgers.

Nice Trick

https://twitter.com/NFL_Memes/status/1455932340543369217?s=20

One person joked: “I too have developed an immunity to COVID on my own thanks to a group on Reddit and some hobo off the street.”

Misleading

https://twitter.com/MichaelDavSmith/status/1455914932592168962?s=20

One person responded: “Society created this culture. Non vaccinated people are looked down upon. Just like parenting. Create an environment where your kids want to be truthful. Don’t create one where they are scared to tell you the truth and lie about it.”

Immunized

https://twitter.com/ByRyanWood/status/1455913961531060235?s=20

Ryan Wood wrote: “I will not speculate on whether Aaron Rodgers lied about his COVID-19 vaccination status in August without hearing what he has to say. It was odd Rodgers clarified he was ‘immunized’ when asked if he was ‘vaccinated.’ His explanation will be interesting, to say the least.”

Suspension?

https://twitter.com/FO_ASchatz/status/1455917626144722953?s=20

One fan responded: “Ban him from the league. That’s a fair punishment and I’d hate to see it as a big GODgers Stan as me.”

Vaccainted For Real

https://twitter.com/CameronWolfe/status/1455962232043581444?s=20

A social media user responded: “13 Giants employees were vaxxed and tested positive. Then retested and 12 were negative. Because science! But by all means, get your shot and keep shaming those that haven’t. It’s productive!”

Cam Newton

https://twitter.com/nicknitely/status/1455928896973643783?s=20

One person responded: “Reading Rogers’ statements, sounds like he was infected previously and felt that immunity was ‘fine.’ He asked ahead of time if he could be treated like a vaxed player and that was denied.”

Mixed Message

https://twitter.com/ProFootballTalk/status/1455930966690701314?s=20

And this fan responded: “Also worth wondering in all this: Should Rodgers have been forced to sit last week as a close contact to the entire WR staff? If he was vaccinated, that wouldn’t have mattered. But if he’s unvaccinated, as he is, he probably should have been held out of that game by rule…”