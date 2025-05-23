ESPN Parting Ways With Major Anchor After 25 Years

In a shocking move, ESPN is ditching one of its longtime hosts.

SportsCenter host Stan Verrett, who has hosted the late-night edition of SportsCenter since the year 2000, will not get his contract renewed according to a new report from Front Office Sports.

The longtime anchor will continue to appear on the program in the coming months, and he will appear on tour stops for the upcoming SportsCenter promo “50 States in 50 Days,” but his time at the network will cease fully by the end of the summer.

The reason seems to be, at least in part, because ESPN is soon to relocate SportsCenter‘s production studio from Los Angeles to Bristol, Connecticut.

“My life is in Los Angeles now,” Verrett posted on Twitter/X. “Nothing but gratitude for 25 years of living a dream at ESPN. I’m not retiring. Really excited about the future and some incredible opportunities. Stay tuned.”

In a statement, ESPN’s Dave Roberts praised Verrett for his 25 years on the network.

“We’re grateful for Stan’s many contributions and all he has brought to SportsCenter over the years,” Roberts said. “We thank him and wish him continued success.”

