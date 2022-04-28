Who Is Queen Cobra on 'The Masked Singer' Season 7?

Queen Cobra is here to throw a spanner into the works of The Masked Singer. The "baddie" is trying to secure her spot in the finale against Team Good's Firefly and Ringmaster. First and foremost — who is Queen Cobra? Queen Cobra, a member of Team Bad, is facing off against Prince, Jack-in-the-Box, Space Bunny, and Baby Mammoth in the third round of the competition. The winner of this round will go straight to the finale. Since Team Good already has two members in the finale, Queen Cobra will be trying her hand to secure Team Bad's place in the winning circle. Does she have what it takes? As always, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke will be sharing their guesses all night long. But, in case you want to make your own guess about Queen Cobra, read on for everything that has been revealed about the mystery singer.

Season 7, Episode 8 - "The Mask of Least Resistence" Before getting to her performance, Queen Cobra said that she left the judges confused after the previous episode. Still, she's here (well, six Queen Cobras to be exact) to stay and slay with a rendition of Aretha Franklin's "I Say a Little Prayer." Two of the Queen Cobras stuck around after to talk to the judges. (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX) Like the other singers of the night, Queen Cobra's mega clue was in an actual, humongous well. Her mega clue was a large red heart with "B. Mine" on it. She explained that it goes out to someone special. Queen Cobra's mega clue led McCarthy to guess Brandy and Monica. Although, Scherzinger suggested the R&B group Allure. Thicke thought that it could be another group, Zhane. After their guess, Cannon showcased a video of Queen Cobra's celebrity BFF, who was Holly Robinson Peete.

Season 7, Episode 7 - "Don't Mask, Don't Tell" Queen Cobra's clue package threw the judges for a loop. As Queen Cobra was trying to apprehend a thief with a bag of money in a dark alleyway, two of the masked character seemed to pop up. The alleyway featured a trash can with a rocket ship on it. Two Queen Cobras appeared as they took on a band of thieves that included a pirate with a hook. Queen Cobra needed a boost to fight crime, and she was able to get some coffee in her own bat-adorned cup. She noted that she's been getting this kind of a boost since 1990. Her clue package also featured a framed photo of Bradley Cooper. While the package showcased two Queen Cobras, a whopping six of them performed Lizzo's "Good as Hell." Although, one Queen Cobra carried much of the vocal performance. Cannon asked Queen Cobra afterward whether there really were multiple versions of her that they had to guess. However, she said that she wants to keep everyone guessing. McCarthy had a number of guesses including Brandy and Monica. Jeong thought that it could be Anne Hathaway.