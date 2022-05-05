'The Masked Singer' Live Updates: Queen Cobra and Space Bunny Unmasked

The Masked Singer Season 7 is almost over, as this week's episode covers the Round 3 finals. Prince, Space Bunny, or Queen Cobras will move on to the finals to face Ringmaster and Firefly. That means Team Bad and Team Cuddly have one final shot to have a representative during the last portion of the season. Who was sent home and who will continue? Now is the time to find out.

Last week, fans saw another controversial figure unmasked. Kirstie Alley was unveiled as the celebrity under the Baby Mammoth mask, one week after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked. The controversial Duane "Dog" Chapman was also uncovered as the Armadillo earlier this season. Check out PopCulture.com's blog to learn how this week's episode unfolds and who is under the masks.