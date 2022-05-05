'The Masked Singer' Live Updates: Queen Cobra and Space Bunny Unmasked
The Masked Singer Season 7 is almost over, as this week's episode covers the Round 3 finals. Prince, Space Bunny, or Queen Cobras will move on to the finals to face Ringmaster and Firefly. That means Team Bad and Team Cuddly have one final shot to have a representative during the last portion of the season. Who was sent home and who will continue? Now is the time to find out.
Last week, fans saw another controversial figure unmasked. Kirstie Alley was unveiled as the celebrity under the Baby Mammoth mask, one week after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked. The controversial Duane "Dog" Chapman was also uncovered as the Armadillo earlier this season.
Live Updates (7)
Prince pays tribute to music legends with Stevie Wonder cover — 8:09 p.m. ET
The Frog Prince kicked things off by sharing his clue-filled story. He had a dream to share his talents, but no one was listening. People judged him for what he was like on the outside but never judged him for his own talents. After years of struggling though, he was finally recognized for his skills.
After the introduction, Prince performed Stevie Wonder's "Sir Duke." (Producers must have thought him performing a Prince song was too on the nose.) Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed AJ McLean and JC Chasez. Robin Thicke guessed Ben Platt, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed Hamilton star, Anthony Ramos.prevnext
Space Bunny finds love on stage — 8:19 p.m. ET
Space Bunny's clue-filled story revealed that he came from a small town but moved to a big city with his family when he was young. He didn't let anything stand in his way, but always remembered where he came from.
Space Bunny then took the stage to perform "Now That We Found Love" by Heavy D, The Boyz, and Aaron Hall. The performance showed off Space Bunny's rapping skills. McCarthy Wahlberg picked Sean Kingston, but Ken Jeong guessed Owen Wilson. Thicke picked Shaggy.prevnext
Queen Cobras trio makes a statement in their solo performance — 8:30 p.m. ET
Queen Cobras took the stage for the last solo performance of the night. The story revealed there are three cobras in the group. They performed "Leave the Door Open," the hit from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic duo. After their performance, they said The Wiz was their favorite fairy tale and made references to The Wizard of Oz.
Jeong guessed the trio was made up of Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj. ("Don't clap for that," Nick Cannon told the crowd.) Thicke guessed the girl group SWV. Scherzinger then guessed En Vogue.prevnext
Showdown Time: Singers roar onstage — 8:38 p.m. ET
The showdown began with Prince singing Katy Perry's "Roar." Space Bunny then took the second verse, with Queen Cobras stepping in next. It was easily the best showdown of the season so far. It highlighted how difficult it was for the audience to pick a contestant to move on to the final.prevnext
Space Bunny unmasked first! — 8:47 p.m. ET
Space Bunny was unmasked first, meaning Team Cuddly will have no representative in the final. Jeong still went with Owen Wilson, calling the show the actor's "coming out reggae party." McCarthy Wahlberg stuck with her Sean Kingston guess, while Thicke continued with Shaggy. Scherzinger agreed with Thicke. After a painfully long wait, Space Bunny took his mask off to reveal Shaggy underneath! It turns out that pulling off a giant bunny head in an astronaut helmet isn't easy.
Queen Cobras unmasked and Prince moves on — 8:56 p.m. ET
Queen Cobras were eliminated next, leaving Prince to go to the big finale. This means there will be an all-Team Good finale. The other contestants in the finales are Ringmaster and Firefly.
Jeong stuck with his earlier guess of Ariana Grande, Jessie J, and Nicki Minaj. Scherzinger stuck with En Vogue and said it would be an "honor" if they appeared onstage. McCarthy Wahlberg also went with En Vogue. Thicke kept SWV as his guess. After the cobras finally got their masks off, the crowd went wild as En Vogue was revealed to be in the costumes!prevnext
