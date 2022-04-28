Who Is Prince on 'The Masked Singer' Season 7?

The last group of celebrities is up to bat on The Masked Singer. The third and final group includes Prince, Baby Mammoth, Jack-in-the-Box, Queen Cobra, and Space Bunny. Can Prince take home the win for the group and secure another win for Team Good? First and foremost, you might be wondering: who is the Prince? Like the rest of the season, the final group of singers has been placed into three categories — the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly. As always, the judges — Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke — have been tasked with guessing their identities. In prior weeks, both Firefly and Ringmaster, who were both placed into Team Good, have secured their spots in the finale. Can their fellow teammate, Prince, follow their lead? Prince is sure to give it his all in the competition as he leaps into fans' hearts. Who is the Prince? Read on for everything we know about the masked singer.

Season 7, Episode 8 - "The Mask of Least Resistance" Prince is hoping that he can win that last spot in the finale so that Team Good can "sweep the competition" (Firefly and Ringmaster hold the other two spots). He surely put on a show by performing Sam Smith's "Lay Me Down." After a breathtaking performance that even left Scherzinger in tears, it was time for his mega clue. Prince's mega clue was a piece of luggage with a "P" tag, with him explaining that he's toured "a lot of hotels all over the world" and this bag, in particular, signifies the "most wild one yet." (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX) The clue led Jeong to say that he knows their identity and guessed Enrique Iglesias. Thicke went the singer route and said that it could be Niall Horan. Scherzinger thought that Prince had a "theatrical" tone and, thus, guessed Darren Criss.

Season 7, Episode 7 - "Don't Mask, Don't Tell" For the third round of the competition, the (Frog) Prince was up first. His clue package started off with some real '80s vibes thanks to his "toad-al body workout." In his video, the men in black can be seen throwing a large teddy bear back and forth as they work out. One of the men in black showcased a big diamond ring as he performed the "lily pad leap." Prince shared that his workout video will go for $20.06. The segment featured a red exercise ball with "Mars" on it. Prince got his royal party started by performing Ricky Martin's "La Copa De La Vida," and got everyone on their feet. The judges were stunned by his impressive vocals and his equally as impressive dance moves. After he performed, Prince told the judges that he has performed in front of people on many occasions, but this is the most "bonkers" experience for him to date. He also added that he's happy to be "back on a team" and plans to "knock it out of the park." Considering that Prince performed in both English and Spanish, Jeong suggested that it could be Enrique Iglesias. Thicke went the sports route and guessed Derek Jeter. McCarthy had the same idea in guessing Alex Rodriguez. The Masked Singer later featured Prince's celebrity support system, who turned out to be Jamie Lee Curtis.