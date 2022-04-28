Who Is Space Bunny on 'The Masked Singer' Season 7?

The last competitor to be introduced in Season 7 of The Masked Singer is like nothing you've seen before on Earth. But, that's because they're the Space Bunny. Who is behind the Space Bunny mask? Space Bunny is repping Team Cuddly. He's vying for a chance to compete in the finale against Firefly and Ringmaster, who are both from Team Good. If he can beat the likes of Queen Cobra and Prince, he can make it there. But, can he follow in the steps of Queen of Hearts and Piglet and win the competition? As the judges — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke — share their own guesses, viewers at home can do the same. To help you out, check out everything you need to know about the Space Bunny.

Season 7, Episode 8 - "The Mask of Least Resistance" Space Bunny said that he would be bringing the heat for his next performance, which was a rendition of Lionel Richie's "All Night Long (All Night)." After he got the judges to their feet, it was time for his mega clue. Space Bunny's mega clue was a dumbbell that weighed 500 lbs. As he lifted it up, he said that he's done a ton of "intense training" over the years and that he's ready to "knock the competition out, mama!" Jeong went the athlete route with his guess and suggested Floyd Mayweather. Thicke thought that it could be a singer such as Pitbull. McCarthy admitted that her guesses were all over the place and suggested everyone from Usher to Richard Simmons. (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX) Even though the judges loved his performance, Space Bunny still ended up in the duel at the end of the episode against fellow Team Cuddly member Baby Mammoth. Space Bunny ended up victorious thanks to a performance of Culture Club's "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me" and managed to move on to the next round of the competition.

Season 7, Episode 7 - "Don't Mask, Don't Tell" Space Bunny flew in from outer space to join the Masked Singer fun. In his clue package, Space Bunny, who was in an office, got stung by a pee as a copy machine released a photo of a red handprint. After taking a sip of his boost drink, Space Bunny went on an intergalactic ride with a fire-adorned basketball trailing beside him. As he traveled, Space Bunny also saw an image of a dog. Space Bunny's performance of Harry Belafonte's "Jump in the Line" was out of this world. Following his performance, Space Bunny said that they "shoot for the moon" in everything that they do. Thicke thought that Space Bunny was a Caribbean singer such as Sean Paul or, as Scherzinger suggested, Shaggy. The Pussycat Dolls singer then shared a guess of her own with LeBron James.