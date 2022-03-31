‘The Masked Singer’ Live Updates: Lemur Unmasked

The Masked Singer Season 7 has already completed round one, so now it’s time for more members of Teams Good, Bad, and Cuddly to take the stage. On Wednesday night, Armadillo, Hydra, Lemur, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster showed off their vocal chops with varying degrees of success. In the end, one celebrity was unmasked and sent home.

Which one of those performers got the boot from the in-studio audience? Check out PopCulture.com‘s blog to learn how the premiere unfolded and who was under the mask. (Additionally, if you want to catch the episode live, you can check out FuboTV, which offers a free trial to new users. Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.)

Round 1 Recap — 8:05 p.m. ET

At the start of the episode, host Nick Cannon reminded viewers that Team Good member Firefly was the one singer from the first round to make it to the final round. The celebrity singers unmasked in Round 1 were celebrity chef Duff Goldman (McTerrier), sportscaster Joe Buck (Ram), actor Jorge Garcia (Cyclops), and NFL player Jordan Mailata (Thingamabob).

Miss Teddy Wants a Message for Her Heart — 8:11 p.m. ET

Miss Teddy was up first, with a “clue-mercial” for the Ted Bed. Several clues made it clear that Miss Teddy is someone whose career has taken many twists and turns. After it was over, Miss Teddy belted out a cover of Taylor Dayne’s “Tell It To My Heart.”

After the performance, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Jill Scott. Robin Thicke guessed CeCe Peniston. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Loretta Devine.

The Hydra (Maybe) Proves Three Heads are Better Than One — 8:20 p.m.

The Hydra costume is easily the most intricate in The Masked Singer history. The character even came out from under the stage. The “clue-mercial” for triple head gum confirmed that there is more than one person in that costume. They performed Train’s “Hey Soul Sister” in a way that stunned the panelists. McCarthy insisted Martin Short was involved throughout the performance.

The panelists were divided on whether or not there are really three people in there. Ken Jeong and Thicke guessed Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short. McCarthy Wahlberg seems to think the main cast of The Big Lewbowski (Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, and Steve Buscemi) were in the costume.

Ringmaster Takes Control of the Stage — 8:30 p.m. ET

Ringmaster’s “clue-mercial” was for Circus Ring-o’s cereal, which is “delish in your dish.” The celebrity then took the stage to perform Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb.” The performance brought the crowd to their feet. Scherzinger was stumped, but she thought she recognized the voice. Ringmaster then said it was nice to see Scherzinger again! The singer guessed Olivia Rodrigo. Thicke guessed Kacey Musgraves. Jeong then guessed Kelly Clarkson, which elicited boos from the crowd. “No, Ken,” the audience chanted. Whoever it is, McCarthy “guaranteed” they would make it to the final.

Lemur Felt the Earth Move — 8:40 p.m. ET

The Masked Singer‘s Lemur proved she was not Zoboomafoo. In her “clue-mercial,” Lemur sold her nocturnal eye cream. The commercial hinted that the star could be a rock singer, which seemed evident during her performance of Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth Move.” Lemur told Cannon she has plenty of experience dazzling audiences.

Despite the clues pointing to a singer, the panelists all picked actresses. Jeong guessed Jennifer Aniston, which caused another round of boos. Scherzinger guessed Goldie Hawn and Thicke picked Melanie Griffith.

Armadillo Goes on a Secret Mission — 8:53 p.m. ET

Armadillo’s “clue-mercial” was for Armadillo Scrubs to “wipe out scum.” There was a big hint that whoever the singer is, he’s a “beefcake,” because we saw a slab of beef with cake frosting on it. Armadillo sang Johnny River’s “Secret Agent Man,” a performance that left the panelists completely stumped.

Jeong made another crazy suggestion, picking Chuck Norris. The other panelists were sure Jeong was wrong. Scherzinger picked Erik Estrada. McCarthy Wahlberg picked Vin Diesel.

Lemur Unmasked! – 9:02 p.m. ET

While Armadillo, Ringmaster, Hydra, and Miss Teddy will live on for another day, Lemur was sent home! Scherzinger’s final guess was Goldie Hawn, but McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Pamela Anderson. Thicke was sure it was Melanie Griffith. Jeong changed his guess to Christie Brinkley, and he turned out to be correct! For those who don’t know, Brinkley is a model and actress, with memorable roles in National Lampoon’s Vacation and Parks and Recreation.

