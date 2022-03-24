Who Is Firefly in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7?

The Masked Singer has returned for Season 7 with a new crop of wild contestants. This time around, The Masked Singer separated the singers into three groups — the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly. Firefly, being one of the members of the Good group, truly shined on stage. Who is Firefly in reality?

In prior seasons, The Masked Singer has separated contestants into “A” and “B” groups. However, they gave things a Wild West twist for Season 7. So, fans will have to wait and see who comes out on top between the Good, Bad, and Cuddly teams. The judges — Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger — and host Nick Cannon will be there for all of the western-themed action.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since this is The Masked Singer, the focus is totally on the identities of the contestants. So, who is Firefly?

Season 7 Premiere

Firefly’s segment began with the masked singer backstage. You couldn’t miss the program for her “Live Comedy!” show at the Apollo Theater. Firefly has some kind of connection to Tyler Perry, as a framed photo of the producer was also backstage. When she did make her way on stage, there was a gold mini Statue of Liberty by her side.

Firefly put her strong vocal chops on display for her performance of Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody.” Although, things soon took a turn when she began coughing in the middle of her performance. After a brief break, Nick Cannon returned to the stage to share that medical professionals were looking after Firefly backstage and that her health is their first priority. Thankfully, she was able to return to the stage later on in the episode to show the judges what she’s made of.

Firefly received a standing ovation after her performance and return to the stage. She then thanked everyone and said that she’s been performing all of her life. Ken Jeong, picking up on all of the New York City clues, guessed Alicia Keys. Jenny McCarthy suggested both Aisha Tyler and Monica.

Season 7, Episode 2: ‘Masks at Dawn – Round 1’

Firefly started off the show with a rousing performance of Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing).” The judges praised Firefly for her vocals and moves, with Scherzinger even suggesting that she has some kind of dance background. After getting the audience to their feet, Firefly had her “mega clue” to share, which was a photo of Pharrell. Firefly said that the producer has been one of the “major keys” in her career. This led guest judge Eric Stonestreet to guess that Firefly is Aisha Tyler. Thicke was thinking more along the lines of Keyshia Cole. Scherzinger had a great guess of her own and said that it could be Lauryn Hill.

Later on, Firefly was tasked with going up against the Ram after they both received the fewest amount of votes. While the Ram sang John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Firefly took a cue from Ariana Grande with “God is a Woman.” The panel then had to vote on whose performance they liked the most, and Firefly ended up on top meaning that she’ll be here to sing another week.

Season 7, Episode 2 – “The Double Unmasking – Round 1 Finals”

Firefly shared some interesting clues this time around. Her clue package began with her dancing in a dressing room, which just so happened to have a framed photo of Kanye West in it. She explained that her mom helped take her career to the next level as she had her perform in front of a crowd full of her neighbors. Firefly even charged them to watch her show, which was exemplified by one of the men in black giving her a fire alarm. One of those neighbors helped her get her first gig. To prepare, Firefly had someone take her measurements while posing in a red dress. Firefly, equipped with TNT in hand, said that she was going to shine on the stage.

https://twitter.com/MaskedSingerFOX/status/1506284708380000269

Firefly surely shined with her performance of Charlie Puth’s “Attention.” After her performance, Jeong stated that he’s sticking with his guess of Alicia Keys. McCarthy thought that it could be Ciara. Based on the framed photos of Tyler Perry, Pharrell, and Kanye West over the weeks, Thicke is sure that Firefly is Keyshia Cole.

Later on in the episode, Firefly went up against Team Bad’s Cyclops and Team Cuddly’s Thingamabob for the final showdown. All three of the singers performed James Brown’s “I Got You (I Feel Good).” Only one of the singers could make it through to the finals. Ultimately, Firefly was the one to snag that spot.

Catch Up

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you can’t watch live, you can turn to FuboTV, which is offering a free trial for new users. To catch up on anything you may have missed, you can also check out episodes of The Masked Singer on Hulu the day after they air.