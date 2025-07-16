Jax Taylor Exits ‘The Valley’ After Season 2

Jax Taylor will not return for Season 3 of The Valley.

The Bravo star, 46, shared his decision with Us Weekly Wednesday, saying in a statement, “After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I’ll be stepping away from the next season of The Valley.”

He continued, “Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz.”

Taylor is father to 4-year-old son Cruz, whom he shares with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright. Cartwright, who tied the knot with Taylor in 2019 on Vanderpump Rules, still appears on The Valley alongside co-stars Danny Booko, Nia Sanchez, Kristen Doute, Janet Caperna, Jason Caperna, Jesse Lally, and Michelle Saniei.

In August 2024, Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor while filming Season 2 of The Valley. Taylor had checked himself into a mental health facility at the time following an incident in which he flipped a coffee table, hitting his wife in the knee, before throwing furniture and punching the wall.

He has since spoken about his addiction issues with cocaine and alcohol, saying last month that he had marked 200 days sober from both substances.

“I know where I am at today and I’m okay to look back and be like, man I was a bad person because I’m pretty strong person today,” Taylor said on the April 17 episode of his In the Mind of a Man podcast. “And I’ve worked so hard to get where I’m at. And also, keep in mind, the show was shot a year ago. I am in a different place. I have different relationships. You know, the dynamic has changed. So I can look back and like, ‘Wow, I’ve grown a lot.’”

Taylor did film the Season 2 reunion, which was taped back in May and is set to air after the July 22 finale.

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.