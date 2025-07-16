‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Breaks Silence on Husband Brock’s Affair: ‘Got My Karma’

Scheana Shay is speaking out for the first time since revealing that her husband, Brock Davies, had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their 4-year-old daughter, Summer.

The Vanderpump Rules alum detailed the affair in a preview of her upcoming memoir, My Good Side, revealing that she learned of her husband’s affair amid the Scandoval cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval, Rachel Leviss, and Ariana Madix.

Shay didn’t reveal the affair on camera at the time, but acknowledges that Vanderpump Rules was spawned out of her 2006 affair with Eddie Cibrian while he was married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay attend the 6th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 15, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“It really felt like I got my karma,” Shay told Us Weekly in an interview published Tuesday. “Did I deserve for [Brock to cheat on me]? No, but I told myself that I did.”

She continued, “I have worn this scarlet letter for so long. I’m this ‘home-wrecking whore’ every day in the comments. [Cibrian is] the one who lied. He is the one who cheated. He is the home-wrecker. I don’t want to say I was innocent, but … I was lied to by a 33-year-old man when I was 21, fresh out of college. I feel like people tend to forget that.”

Shay regrets opening up to the media about her relationship with Cibrian, calling the move “extremely immature and extremely irresponsible,” adding, “And lo and behold, look what my husband did to me.”

The Valley personality “went back and forth” about disclosing Davies’ affair in her memoir, but decided the book would be “inauthentic” if it was left out.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay attend the “DIRECTV Gets Real” event celebrating the Fall Season of Reality TV at The Aster on September 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Shay said the aftermath of Davies’ affair was complicated by their having a child together. “Had there been no kid or, honestly, had I found out when he did it … 100 percent, without a doubt, I would have left,” she confessed. “I’ve always been a person who said, ‘If I’m ever cheated on, I would leave.’ My ex-husband [Mike Shay] had an emotional affair, which honestly could be worse than physical, but this was such new territory for me to navigate.”

The two have since decided to stay together, but the Bravo star said their relationship “takes work every single day” and she “will forever have insecurities.”

“Just the other day, I saw him swipe and delete a text, and I’m like, ‘What was that?’ And he’s like, ‘Seriously, Scheana?’” she shared. “But I genuinely believe he would never do anything like that again. I do trust him. I have forgiven him. … We’ve put in the work in couples therapy. We have a very open line of communication. I want to show people that if you truly love someone, a mistake from their past doesn’t have to define the future of your relationship.”