Who Is Hydra in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7?

The Masked Singer featured a new set of “Good,” “Bad,” and “Cuddly” competitors for Round 2. Hydra is one of those very competitors and may just be the most intimidating masked singer to date. But, who is Hydra?

Five new competitors entered the Masked Singer ring for Round 2. Hydra hails from Team Bad and brought those “baddie” vibes out in spades. Although, the judges — Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy — were unsure just how many singers are underneath the Hydra mask. Hydra is attempting to secure their spot in the finals to represent Team Bad. If he does achieve the feat, they’ll go up against Firefly, who won Round 1.

Does Hydra have what it takes to win it all? Read on for everything we know about the mystery singer below.

Season 7, Episode 4 – “Masking For It – Round 2”

Hydra is here to make its mark on the competition. Hydra’s clue package began by explaining that there isn’t just one “bad boy” under there, as a photo of a shark appeared. While highlighting their “triple head gum,” Hydra hung out on the beach. But, it seems as though they just came off of the slopes, as the beach featured a pair of skis with “Miami” on them. Hydra said that they can do anything that they put their mind to, and did exactly that by crushing a beach ball with a bull logo on it. The package also featured a magic “3” ball that contained the message, “Ask your amigos,” and an ATM machine.

Hydra may have brought the intimidation factor, but they sang a rendition of Train’s “Hey Soul Sister.” The judges weren’t entirely convinced that there is three individuals under the mask. However, McCarthy still thought that it could be the three stars of The Big Lebowski, Jeff Bridges, Steve Buscemi and John Goodman. Jeong was thinking along the lines of the Three Amigos, Martin Short, Steve Martin and Chevy Chase.

