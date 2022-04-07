Who Is Armadillo in 'The Masked Singer' Season 7?
The Masked Singer is turning up the heat with the next round of competitors. For Round 2, The Masked Singer introduced five new competitors from the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly teams. One of those very competitors was Armadillo. But, who's really under the Armadillo mask.
Season 7's theme is straight out of the Wild West and has involved the show separating the competitors into three categories, the Good, the Bad and the Cuddly. Just like in Round 1, the competitors in each category will face off against each other to try to secure their spot in the finals. Judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke have been tasked with identifying the newest celebrities who have joined the Masked Singer mix. Whoever comes out on top in Round 2 will face off against Firefly, who won Round 1, in the finals.
Does Armadillo have what it takes to get to the finale? Read on for everything you need to know about the Armadillo.
Season 7, Episode 5 - "Masking For a Duel - Round 2"
Armadillo showcased what he's made of yet again. He performed The Bobby Fuller Four's "I Fought the Law," getting the crowd on their feet as he did so. As for his Mega Clue, Armadillo joked to Cannon that he found where his, very blinged-out, keys went. Those keys went to his "dead," motorcycle, which the men in black brought out.
Scherzinger thought that it could be Gary Busey because of the motorcycle clue. Guest judge Nicole Byer thought that it could be Jay Leno. McCarthy's guess got the most support from the audience, as she suggested William H. Macy.
Armadillo may have entertained the audience, but he still found himself in the duel at the end of the show against Hydra. He kicked things off by performing Rufus Thomas' "Walkin' the Dog." Luckily for Armadillo, he will live to sing another day, as Hydra lost and subsequently had to unmask.prevnext
Season 7, Episode 4 - "Masking For It - Round 2"
Armadillo started off by explaining, while standing amidst an array of rocks, that he has quite the touch exterior. He went on to say that at the end of a long day, his exterior can get bruised or dented. Armadillo did get to chow down on some barbecue, including some small hot dogs and a literal beefcake. His clue package saw him sharing his Armadillo Scrub, which a man in black with sparkling shades displayed. Armadillo said that he can use the item after chasing down his enemies, perhaps a man with a red bow and arrow.
Armadillo brought a major dose of cool to the stage as he performed Johnny Rivers' "Secret Agent Man." After his performance, Armadillo said that he's fond of "scrapping and singing." Jeong thought that it could be action star Chuck Norris. Scherzinger was thinking more along the lines of Erik Estrada. McCarthy went with a different action star, guessing Vin Diesel.prevnext
Catch Up
The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you can't watch the action live, you can always turn to FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new subscribers. Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available via Hulu the day after they air.prev