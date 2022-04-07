Who Is Armadillo in 'The Masked Singer' Season 7?

Season 7, Episode 5 - "Masking For a Duel - Round 2" #ArmadilloMask is on a roll with these performances! 😉 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/VpCtIFBgBb — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 7, 2022 Armadillo showcased what he's made of yet again. He performed The Bobby Fuller Four's "I Fought the Law," getting the crowd on their feet as he did so. As for his Mega Clue, Armadillo joked to Cannon that he found where his, very blinged-out, keys went. Those keys went to his "dead," motorcycle, which the men in black brought out. Scherzinger thought that it could be Gary Busey because of the motorcycle clue. Guest judge Nicole Byer thought that it could be Jay Leno. McCarthy's guess got the most support from the audience, as she suggested William H. Macy. Armadillo may have entertained the audience, but he still found himself in the duel at the end of the show against Hydra. He kicked things off by performing Rufus Thomas' "Walkin' the Dog." Luckily for Armadillo, he will live to sing another day, as Hydra lost and subsequently had to unmask. prevnext

Season 7, Episode 4 - "Masking For It - Round 2" Armadillo started off by explaining, while standing amidst an array of rocks, that he has quite the touch exterior. He went on to say that at the end of a long day, his exterior can get bruised or dented. Armadillo did get to chow down on some barbecue, including some small hot dogs and a literal beefcake. His clue package saw him sharing his Armadillo Scrub, which a man in black with sparkling shades displayed. Armadillo said that he can use the item after chasing down his enemies, perhaps a man with a red bow and arrow. (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX) Armadillo brought a major dose of cool to the stage as he performed Johnny Rivers' "Secret Agent Man." After his performance, Armadillo said that he's fond of "scrapping and singing." Jeong thought that it could be action star Chuck Norris. Scherzinger was thinking more along the lines of Erik Estrada. McCarthy went with a different action star, guessing Vin Diesel.