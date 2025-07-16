HGTV Cancels 2 Shows With Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are the latest HGTV stars to be hit with show cancellations.

Haack’s Christina on the Coast has not been renewed for a new season, Us Weekly reports, amid a rash of cancellations that also marked the end of Bargain Block, Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate and Izzy Does It.

A source also told the outlet that Tarek’s show with wife Heather Rae El Moussa, The Flipping El Moussas, is also “not coming back” to HGTV.

The future of Haack’s other show, Christina in the Country, remains unclear after its second season premiered in November 2024.

Meanwhile, the trio’s show The Flip Off is meant to be “back for a second season, but there is no filming date or air date yet,” according to the outlet’s source. The Flip Off, which premiered in January, was a hit, delivering HGTV’s highest ratings for a freshman series among adults since 2022.

The show was originally slated as a competition between Haack and her husband, Josh Hall, against her ex-husband, Tarek, and his wife, Heather. However, with Hall filing for divorce in July 2024 amid filming, the show soon turned into Haack’s solo face-off against the El Moussas.

“[Splitting with Josh] was stressful. But I think … this whole show and the dynamic, I think it brought all of us closer together,” Haack told PopCulture.com of filming The Flip Off amid the end of her marriage. “It brought me closer together with [5-year-old son Hudson’s] father [Ant Anstead], and I feel like a lot of relationships were healed during this whole thing going down.”

“Obviously, [Tarek and I] filmed together for a long time, but Flip or Flop never really covered the real dynamic — that would have been a whole other show,” she joked. “But Heather and I, it’s the first time we ever worked together, and I think we were both a little bit nervous of what that looked like. And we got way closer throughout the process. I would say we’re actually good friends now. We’ve had so many moments of just laughing hysterically, and it was fun!”

Tarek agreed that while there were “a lot of highs” and “a lot of lows,” in the end, “everybody came even closer together, and I think we made something pretty special.”