Dheeraj Kumar, one of India’s most prominent actor/directors died earlier today.

He was 80 years old, and passed away from breathing problems due to complications of pneumonia.

Kumar was undergoing treatment at a local hospital since last Saturday.

In a statement, his family said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dheeraj Kumar, a renowned actor, producer, and director, who left us due to cardiac arrest. He was under treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri West and was on ventilator support. The industry mourns the loss of a talented professional who contributed significantly to the world of entertainment. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Kumar was known for starting Creative Eye Limited, a TV production company, in 1986. He also starred in several Bollywood and Punjabi films, like Sargam, Beharoopia, and Maang Bharo Sajana.

He got his start in a talent show organized by Indian entertainment magazine Filmfare. He was one of the finalists alongside future cinema legends Subhash Ghai and Rajesh Khanna. (Khanna, widely considered one of India’s best actors of all time, was the eventual winner of the talent show.)

His production company Creative Eye also put out a statement regarding his death.

“Dheeraj ji treated everyone with equal warmth and respect—regardless of stature—offering a smile, a kind word, or help whenever needed. He was always laughing, always giving, and always present—for his family, friends, and the industry at large,” the statement reads. “A true gentleman, he was a father figure, friend, and guide to many. He will be remembered not just as an actor, but as a mentor, a gentle soul, and a true gentleman. We thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time.”

He is survived by his wife, Zuby Kochar.