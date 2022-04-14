Who Is Ringmaster in 'The Masked Singer' Season 7?

The Masked Singer is back with a new set of wild competitors. One of those competitors is Ringmaster, who may just be the new frontrunner. But, first and foremost, who is Ringmaster? Season 7 of The Masked Singer sees the masked celebrities competing in three categories — the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly. Ringmaster hails from Team Good. She'll be going up against some stiff competition from Teams Bad and Cuddly. Does Ringmaster have what it takes to make it to the finals? If she makes it through the second round, she will face off against her fellow Goodie, Firefly, who won Round 1. While Ringmaster is busy trying to win the competition, viewers are busy trying to figure out her identity. Read on for everything we know about Ringmaster so far.

Season 7, Episode 6 - "The Double Mask Off - Round 2 Finals" Ringmaster recounted the time when she was a "little goodie" and attended a "prestigious school," and showcased one of her books with a laughing emoji on the cover. Ringmaster's classroom featured a chalkboard with NASA on it, an elf with a no symbol hanging from its neck, and a sign that read, "Welcome to Nashville." She explained that she was concerned about not feeling "good enough" when she looked at all of the talent around her. At the urging of her mentors, she joined the "in crowd." She had never been a part of a group before and received a "B-" from one of the men in black for her efforts. Ringmaster ended up going a different route over the past ten years, and it's worked out for her. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Masked Singer (@maskedsingerfox) Ringmaster stunned the judges, and likely viewers everywhere, with an unbelievably powerful rendition of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You." As Scherzinger put it, they were "floored" by her performance, which cemented her status as this season's frontrunner. Thicke thought that it could be someone with an acting background such as Sarah Hyland. Guest judge Leslie Jordan guessed Kacey Musgraves. After sharing a few names, Scherzinger landed on her guess, Maren Morris. prevnext

Season 7, Episode 5 - "Masking For a Duel - Round 2" Ringmaster continued to showcase why she's a force to be reckoned with in this competition. She performed Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass," and the crowd went wild. Following her performance, the show featured her Mega Clue, which was a guitar and a '90s pick. Ringmaster said that she was a '90s chick but that she's been songwriting for as long as she can remember. (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX) Jeong thought that he knew who it was and guessed Taylor Swift. But, the others weren't on board with it. Guest judge Nicole Byer was thinking Alanis Morissette. Scherzinger felt Ringmaster could be Zara Larsson. prevnext

Season 7, Episode 4 - "Masking For It - Round 2" Ringmaster's "clue-mercial" started off with her replacing "Boring Cereal" with a box of her "Circus Ring-O's." Her clue package also featured a coffee cup with Miley Cyrus' face in front of an outline of Montana on it. Ringmaster said that her cereal is her secret weapon as a man in black placed an X on a game of tic-tac-toe. As she poured a bowl of her cereal, the package featured a bottle of "Sweet Southern" liquor. One of the men in black then pulled out a prize from one of the cereal boxes, which was Ringmaster's Golden State Class C driver's license. (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX) Ringmaster proved to be a frontrunner with her rendition of Miley Cyrus' "The Climb." After her performance, Ringmaster said that it was nice to see Nicole Scherzinger "again." Scherzinger then guessed Olivia Rodrigo. Robin Thicke was thinking of Kacey Musgraves. Ken Jeong guessed Kelly Clarkson, but the audience wasn't on board with it. prevnext