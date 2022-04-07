Who Is Miss Teddy in 'The Masked Singer' Season 7?

The Masked Singer is headed back to the Wild West for Round 2. This time, the competition includes one of the cuddliest masked singers yet, Miss Teddy. It begs the question — who is under the Miss Teddy mask? Once again, The Masked Singer split the competitors in Round 2 into three groups — the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly. Miss Teddy, naturally, is representing the Cuddly team. If she can manage to snag the win in Round 2, she'll head straight to the finals. As of right now, the finals will already feature Firefly, who won Round 1. Can Miss Teddy take home the win in Round 2? Read on for everything you need to know about the cuddly singer.

Season 7, Episode 5 - "Masking For a Duel - Round 2" Miss Teddy put her amazing vocals on full display while performing Demi Lovato's "Tell Me You Love Me." Her flawless performance was followed by her Mega Clue reveal. Miss Teddy's Mega Clue was a Grammys napkin with, "Congrats on the win!" written on it. Miss Teddy said that winning a Grammy was one of the highlights of her career, adding that "once I was afraid, I was petrified" when she first got started in the business. Ultimately, "you learn how to survive." (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX) Her "I Will Survive" comments had McCarthy thinking she could be Gloria Gaynor. Guest judge Nicole Byer was thinking more along the lines of Jennifer Hudson. Scherzinger thought that it could be CeCe Winans, the most decorated gospel singer in GRAMMYs history. prevnext

Season 7, Episode 4 - "Masking For It - Round 2" Miss Teddy was the first masked celebrity to be introduced during Round 2 of the competition. Her cuddly clue package saw her showcasing her own Ted Bed amidst the clouds. A plush toy of Santa Claus could also be seen chilling on a cloud as a couple of the men in black, wearing gospel robes, had a pillow fight. Miss Teddy said that since she is constantly reinventing herself, she needs to get her beauty sleep. She then showed off the bad side of her bed, which contained a pile of trash, and the good side, which had a director's chair with a cry-laughing emoji on it. Miss Teddy urged everyone to stick to the "cuddly" side and showcased how one of the men in black had a dream of a caterpillar turning into a butterfly while laying in it. (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX) Miss Teddy got the crowd on their feet as she sang Taylor Dayne's "Tell It To My Heart." After hearing her powerful vocals, McCarthy suggested that she could be Jill Scott. Thicke thought that it might be CeCe Peniston. Scherzinger felt as though she knew the voice and guessed Loretta Devine. prevnext