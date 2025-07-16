Longtime ‘American Idol’ Member and Songwriter Husband Die in Apparent Double Homicide

A longtime American Idol crew member and her musician husband were killed in what seems to be a double homicide.

TMZ reports Robin Kaye, the award-winning music supervisor on the long-running singing competition, and her songwriting spouse Thomas Deluca were found dead in a gruesome scene at their San Fernando Valley, California home on Monday.

The bodies were discovered by LAPD after officers showed up for a wellness check at 2:33 PM on Monday. Both of them were 70 years old.

Officers saw blood at the front entrance and then smashed one of the home’s windows, where they discovered the bodies inside. TMZ says both Kaye and Deluca were shot in the head and found in different rooms.

TMZ also claimed that cops were previously called to the home on Thursday after an unknown suspect was seen trying to get into the house and was possibly armed.

According to Variety, the LAPD arrested Encino resident Raymond Boodarian as a suspect earlier today. Police think that when the couple arrived home, a “confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives,” and “victims succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, and the suspect fled from the residence on foot.”

“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing,” a spokesperson for American Idol said. “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”