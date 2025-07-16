Arrest Made in Double Homicide of ‘American Idol’ Executive and Husband

Los Angeles police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian of Encino has been arrested as a suspect in the double homicide.

Boodarian was arrested just a day after Kaye and Deluca, both 70, were found shot to death in their Encino home Monday after West Valley Division officers were called to the San Fernando Valley home in the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue for a “welfare check” at around 2:30 p.m. local time. Per the LAPD’s news release, the caller grew concerned over Kaye and Deluca’s well-being after they hadn’t heard from them for “several days.” When officers arrived at the home, they discovered two victims dead of gunshot wounds.

It is believed that Kaye and Deluca may have been fatally shot when they walked in on the suspect inside their home amid a burglary attempt. During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that there had been an attempted break-in at the same home just four days earlier. Neighbors told KTLA that on Thursday, July 10, a person had been spotted “hopping the fence” near the couple’s home. Police said that a “call had been generated for a possible burglary suspect at the residence” at around 4 p.m.

“While there were no signs of forced entry or trouble at the location during that investigation, it is now believed that the suspect had gained entry into the residence through an unlocked door,” police said. “The victims returned home while the suspect was inside their residence, and a confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives. The victims succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, and the suspect fled from the residence on foot.”

At this time, it remains unclear if Boodarian has any connection to Kaye and Deluca and if he was involved in any past calls for service at the White Oak residence. The police investigation is ongoing.

Kaye worked on American Idol for 15 years, working as music supervisor from 2002 and 2023. In a statement following her passing, a spokesperson said the Idol team is “devastated.”

“Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her,” the spokesperson added. “Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Outside of American Idol, Kaye also had music supervisor credits on Lip Sync Battle, After the Sunset, The Singing Bee, Dance Your Ass Off, and Q’Viva!: The Chosen, as well as the NAACP Image Awards, Miss USA, and Miss Universe. She also served as Vice President of the Guild of Music Supervisors.

Deluca, meanwhile, was a songwriter and musician.