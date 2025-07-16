‘DWTS’ Star Reveals He’s Happy He Didn’t Win the Show

One former Dancing With the Stars contestant is happy he didn’t win, even despite the controversy it caused.

In 2018, actor Milo Manheim and Witney Carson were runners-up on the 27th season, coming in just behind radio personality Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess.

After seven years, Manheim’s loss still stings for some fans, as many believe the Zombies star was robbed. Former pro and judge, as well as current co-host, Julianne Hough previously shared that she “strongly disagreed” with the win, while Carson herself admitted that she and Manheim were shocked when the results were announced. However, Manheim is actually fine with not winning, revealing on The Zach Sang Show that it “worked out” in his favor.

“To be honest, I feel like getting second place worked out in my favor because I’m reminded to this day that I was robbed,” he said. “People come up all the time now, and they’re just like, ‘You killed Dancing with the Stars.’ And I don’t think I would be getting that validation had I won. So it’s really nice. I will say that I was grateful that they changed the voting system after that year… So the fact that I was able to make them look at the system a little bit, that’s the best thing I could have possibly hoped for.”

Even though it still hurts that the School Spirits actor didn’t win, he does make a pretty good point, as many fans focus on who was robbed and who should have won certain seasons, no matter how much time has passed. And Manheim had hoped that Zombies co-star Chandler Kinney could break the curse while she competed during Season 33, but unfortunately, she came in third with partner Brandon Armstrong.

“I wasn’t even worried for Chandler,” Manheim explained. “I was like, ‘All right, she’s going to avenge me.’ And then same thing happened to her. I mean, I don’t want to say rigged ’cause it’s not rigged…I’m not saying that. But I will say, I don’t know, maybe it’s just bias, but Chandler killed that thing and we just know how amazing she is at dancing.”

It’s likely the controversy surrounding Bobby Bones’ win and Milo Manheim’s loss won’t ever go away, but at least Manheim is somewhat content about it. There is always the hope that there will be another all-star season, and he could finally get his redemption.