'The Masked Singer': Gargoyle Is an NFL Star

The Masked Singer Season 9 featured a new wrench thrown into the system. The "Ding Dong, Keep It On" bell was introduced so the panel could save contestants from elimination. Mantis, Gargoyle, and Medusa had their supporters among the judges and were saved for the "Battle of the Saved" night. Unfortunately, there was no new bell that could save Gargoyle from elimination. Continue on to learn Gargoyle's true identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Gargoyle performed after Medusa opened the show. He took the stage with a party atmosphere, performing Usher's "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love." The panelists considered that Gargoyle could have been an athlete, but they were so impressed by his performance that they thought he must be a professional singer. The on-stage clue was a coin reading, "pregame." He almost mentioned being in the "zone," which might be a reference to Gargoyle being a football player.

Gargoyle made it to the battle round, where he and Medusa performed different takes of Fall Out Boy's "Centuries." Gargoyle's vocals weren't enough to edge out Medusa, and he could not be saved again. He pulled off his mask to reveal Los Angeles Chargers star, Keenan Allen!

Allen's original clue package included several references to his career. The line "I went from the guy they passed on, to the guy they passed to" was a reference to an injury nearly derailing his chances in the NFL. He had to hold his own pro day in 2013, and the then-San Diego Chargers finally drafted him in the third round, even though he was once expected to be one of the top wide receivers in the draft. Allen's NFL career started off slow with injuries, but he finally had a breakout year in 2017. The "I (heart symbol) LA" sticker was a reference to the Chargers moving from San Diego to Los Angeles. In this week's episode, there was a reference to Bears because Allen played for the California Golden Bears in college.

Previously revealed celebrities for Season 9 are Melissa Joan Hart (Lamp), Alicia Witt (Dandelion), Dee Snider (Doll), Christine Quinn (Scorpio), George Wendt (Moose), Holly Robinson Peete (Fairy), Alexa Bliss (Axolotl), Lele Pons (Jackalope), Malin Åkerman (Squirrel), Michael Bolton (Wolf), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Rock Lobster (Howie Mandel), Sara Evans (Mustang) and Dick Van Dyke (Gnome).

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.