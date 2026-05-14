‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Gets Premiere Date at CBS — When Will Cast Be Revealed?

Get ready for Big Brother! Season 28 is just around the corner, with CBS making the big premiere announcement this week.

Big Brother Season 28 will premiere on Thursday, July 9 with a special 90-minute episode beginning at 8 p.m. ET, CBS announced Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Premiere week will also feature another 90-minute installment on Sunday, July 12.

Last year’s theme for the Big Brother house was Hotel Mystere, but there’s still no telling what this season’s theme will be. It will be a historic season nonetheless, as CBS says it will be “the first primetime series to hit 1,000 original episodes.”

The show is also bringing back its Friday night companion series Big Brother: Unlocked, which is essentially a Big Brother talk show featuring interviews, special guests and exclusive footage from inside the house. Big Brother: Unlocked will premiere on Friday, July 10. It’s unclear if hosts Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur will return.

Speaking of hosts, we do know that the longrunning show’s heralded host Julie Chen Moonves will be back for Season 28, but who else will be joining her on that CBS lot in Studio City, Calif.?

The casting announcement has yet to be made, so fans hoping to see who will be competing on the new season will have to wait. Typically in recent years, the show waits until nearly the last minute to reveal the cast, releasing names and photos only a day or two before the premiere.

It would be a safe bet to say the Big Brother 28 cast won’t be revealed until a few days before the premiere episode on July 9.

That may seem like a long way away right now, but fans can rest assured knowing a house reveal will come at some point before the cast reveal. The Big Brother house is famously redecorated every year to match the season’s theme.

Big Brother Season 28 premieres Thursday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. After its premiere, the show will air Wednesdays at 8 ET, followed by hour-long shows on Thursdays, featuring live evictions, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will simulcast on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME (not Paramount+ Essential) and will be available on demand the next day with all Paramount+ subscriptions.