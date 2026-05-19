Will ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Be an All-Star Season? Fans Think So

Is Big Brother Season 28 going to be an All-Star season?

Some fans are getting their hopes up that this year’s edition of Big Brother could be bringing back some familiar faces and big names to compete for the $750,000 prize.

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Premiering Thursday, July 9, Season 28 of Big Brother is being touted by CBS as the “biggest season yet.” Could that be because of its historic nature (hitting 1,000 episodes), due to the fact that some episodes will be 90 minutes, or just simple marketing?

Another clue fans are picking up on is the fact that in CBS’ press release for the new season, it did not refer to the Houseguests as “all-new” Houseguests — something it has done since Big Brother 23. (Big Brother 22 was an All-Star season and touted itself as such in the lead-up to the premiere.)

Eagle-eyed Twitter user @1998BBfan noticed the anomaly, sharing their findings on the social media platform.

BB28 is the first season since BB22 to not state "all-new" houseguests in its press release #BB28 pic.twitter.com/2gANnssPyL — 1998BBfan (@1998BBfan) May 13, 2026

The press release for Season 28 says, “This season ushers in a landmark summer as Houseguests enter the iconic Big Brother house, with unexpected moments, and a season packed with twists and turns.” Season 22’s promo specifically said “All-Star” and the seasons since then said “all-new group.” Could that mean that Season 28 will be a mix of new and returning faces?

Another potential clue is the fact that Season 28’s teaser trailer — which also did not mention an “all-new group of Houseguests, as it typically does — featured Houseguests from the past few seasons, when it typically just shows the previous season’s Houseguests. Because of that, fans are speculating that the returning Houseguests could be from Seasons 23 to 27.

Finally, another potential clue is host Julie Chen Moonves’ Instagram post about the season. “Who’s ready? MARK YOUR CALENDARS!! What are your favorite things from past seasons that you’d love to see in #BB28,” she wrote.

Do you think Big Brother 28 will be an All-Star season? Could it be a mix of returning cast members and newbies?

Big Brother Season 28 premieres Thursday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS with a 90-minute premiere. Premiere week will also feature another 90-minute installment on Sunday, July 12. After that, the show will air Wednesdays at 8 ET, followed by hour-long shows on Thursdays, featuring live evictions, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will simulcast on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME (not Paramount+ Essential) and will be available on demand the next day with all Paramount+ subscriptions.





