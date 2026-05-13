Will ABC Ever Air Taylor Frankie Paul’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’?

Will Taylor Frankie Paul’s canceled series of The Bachelorette ever air on TV? Here’s a look at the current landscape after rumors swirled that the season isn’t lost forever.

As most reality TV fans are aware, Paul’s Bachelorette season was canceled days ahead of its scheduled premiere date earlier this spring after a video of a domestic violence incident between The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, was published by TMZ.

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At the time, Disney made the decision “to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time” with the network focusing on “supporting the family,” a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said.

However, in recent weeks — especially after the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced in April that they declined to file charges against Paul for the 2023 incident caught on video — fans have been wondering if the show will make its debut at a later date.

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Taylor Frankie Paul. (Disney/Michael Kirchoff)

During Deadline‘s Reality TV Summit on May 1, Disney’s reality TV chief, Rob Mills, said that the network was taking the situation “day by day” and called it a “good question” whether the season will ever air.

In addition, during Reality Steve‘s podcast on May 5, he said that his sources told him Paul’s season “is going to air” and that it would air on ABC, not Hulu or another affiliated streaming service. He emphasized that while ABC had not publicly confirmed the plan, he said the network could address its schedule during Disney’s Upfront presentation on Tuesday, May 12.

However, ABC and/or Disney did rule out The Bachelorette for the 2026 schedule at its Upfront, making it clear the season will not be airing in the fall. Ari Goldman, ABC’s SVP, Content Strategy and Scheduling, said “there are no plans that I’m currently ready to share” about airing The Bachelorette, Deadline reports.

The fall 2026-2027 season will be the first time since 2019-2020 that ABC will not have a Bachelor franchise series on the fall books after airing The Bachelorette, Golden Bachelor and Golden Bachelorette for the past six years.

It appears that the fate of Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette is still up in the air. Do you think the network will pull the trigger or the plug?