Which ‘Summer House’ Stars Traders Say Will Be Cast in Season 11

Summer House Season 10 has reality TV magic on its hands: as the landmark season comes to its close, real-life drama is playing out extremely publicly offscreen as well.

As most Bravo fans know by now, Summer House stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s secret romance has sent shockwaves through the Hamptons sharehouse cast. What was once a group of tightly knit besties who frequently called each other their family has become a fragile, fractured hodgepodge unsure what the future holds.

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Season 11 was formally announced this week at NBC’s upfront presentations, with cameras set to pick back up in just a few short months this summer in the wake of the drama. So who will be invited back?

It’s difficult to imagine a world in which Ciara Miller agrees to film with either (or both) Batula or Wilson. All three are mainstay cast members, but watching them share a house together for an entire summer doesn’t sound like particularly fun or productive TV at this point.

SUMMER HOUSE — Season:10 — Pictured: (l-r) Lindsay Hubbard, Dara Levitan, KJ Dillard, West Wilson, Mia Calabrese, Kyle Cooke, Jesse Soloman, Levi Sebree, Ben Waddell, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Carle Radke, Bailey Taylor — (Photo by: Kareem Black/Bravo)

Another Summer House OG, Kyle Cooke, would also likely have a difficult time sharing a house with Batula, as made evident by his and her actions in the house during the ongoing season, even before their marriage officially imploded. Though it would be a definite departure in tone and tradition if the show continued without him.

Plenty of other cast members, including Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Jesse Solomon, Mia Calabrese and KJ Dillard have firmly spoken out against Batula and West in the wake of the scandal, which would surely make for some awkward moments in a house together.

Prediction markets taking bets on the matter have Miller as the cast member in the lead with an 82% chance to return. She’s certainly the fan favorite cast member at the moment, so perhaps some catharsis-seeking fans are hoping to see her crush Batula and Wilson on camera.

Another cast member predicted to return is Calabrese, with a 54% chance. Fans are loving her seemingly authentic, ride-or-die friendship with Miller at the moment, so this makes sense.

Cooke is next on the list with a 46% chance to return. It certainly wouldn’t be shocking to see him work out his issues with Batula in real time, as that’s basically what they’ve been doing on the show since its inception. But his interactions with Wilson would be another story.

Less likely to return, according to predictions markets, is Batula, who currently holds a 42% probability. She’s actually fittingly tied with Wilson, who also holds 42%.

Actually, most Summer House cast members are hovering around that same mark. Solomon holds 42%, as does Dillard, Bailey Taylor, Ben Waddell and Levi Sebree.

Radke holds a 41% chance of return, with Hubbard at 40% and Dara Levitan at 37%.

Who do you think will be returning to Summer House next season?